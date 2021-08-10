Explosion Hits Tanker Off Syria's Port of Latakia, Reportedly Leaving Two Injured

12:28 GMT 10.08.2021(updated 13:09 GMT 10.08.2021)

by Sofia Chegodaeva



The Latakia Fire Brigade and the Civil Defence Department of the Latakia Port Company put out today a fire that broke out aboard a ship during a maintenance process being carried out within the port, according to media reports.



Two people have been injured in a blast that hit a merchant tanker off Syria's port of Latakia earlier on Tuesday, media reported, citing firefighters.



The fire broke out during maintenance works at the port, and the vessel was empty at that time, SANA news agency reported, quoting the port's director-general. Two workers got intoxicated with carbon monoxide and were hospitalised.