Explosion hits military industry factory near Tel Aviv

Explosion hits military industry factory near Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Zionist sources reported an explosion that hit a military industry factory in the Occupied Palestinian territories.
The blast occurred inside the Elbit company near Tel Aviv, according to the reports.

The reports added that the ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the incident.

The cause of the explosion is not clear.

No further details about possible causalities or damages have been released so far.

Explosion reported at Israel's Elbit Systems facility - report

A Zionist has recorded ambulances going to the Elbit military factory
انفجار مهیب در کارخانه صنایع نظامی رژیم صهیونیستی+ فیلم

رسانه‌های رژیم صهیونیستی از وقوع انفجار در تأسیسات سامانه‌های البیت که متعلق به وزارت جنگ این رژیم است، خبر دادند.
"Zionist sources" :lol:

They use "zionist" as a insult, when it's the name of a admirable ideology and they are using the language of the "enemy".

commonly antisemitic people use zionist word instead jewish word, to look less antisemitic and less nazis than they really are. but it's ridiculous.
 
BHAN85 said:
"Zionist sources" :lol:

They use "zionist" as a insult, when it's the name of a admirable ideology and they are using the language of the "enemy".

commonly antisemitic people use zionist word instead jewish word, to look less antisemitic and less nazis than they really are. but it's ridiculous.
antisemitism is a code word to say i got one that knows our bull sh it.
 
BHAN85 said:
"Zionist sources" :lol:

They use "zionist" as a insult, when it's the name of a admirable ideology and they are using the language of the "enemy".

commonly antisemitic people use zionist word instead jewish word, to look less antisemitic and less nazis than they really are. but it's ridiculous.
Don't play smartass with us. NAZI rule was a God sent chance for Zionists to transfer Jews from Europe into occupied lands.

Without Hitler there was no Israel as of today.
 
Muhammed45 said:
Don't play smartass with us. NAZI rule was a God sent chance for Zionists to transfer Jews from Europe into occupied lands.

Without Hitler there was no Israel as of today.
Well, just write "Jewish sources" and not "Zionist sources" because is pretty ridiculous talk that way.
 
not a fan of them jews

but the moment they got hydrogen bombs, it was game over and no one is kicking them out ever again.
 
retaxis said:
not a fan of them jews

but the moment they got hydrogen bombs, it was game over and no one is kicking them out ever again.
After fully arming Palestinians, the tide will turn. You cannot use that kind of bomb against someone standing beside your shoulder.
 

