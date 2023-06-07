Explosion hits military industry factory near Tel Aviv

Explosion reported at Israel's Elbit Systems facility - report An explosion was reported at an Elbit Systems facility in the Israeli city of Ramat Hasharon. It is believed t

انفجار مهیب در کارخانه صنایع نظامی رژیم صهیونیستی+ فیلم رسانه‌های رژیم صهیونیستی از وقوع انفجار در تأسیسات سامانه‌های البیت که متعلق به وزارت جنگ این رژیم است، خبر دادند.

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Zionist sources reported an explosion that hit a military industry factory in the Occupied Palestinian territories.The blast occurred inside the Elbit company near Tel Aviv, according to the reports.The reports added that the ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the incident.The cause of the explosion is not clear.No further details about possible causalities or damages have been released so far.A Zionist has recorded ambulances going to the Elbit military factory