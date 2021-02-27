Maritime intelligence firm says blast likely stemmed from 'asymmetric activity by Iranian military'; ship identified as MV Helios Ray owned by Israeli shipping magnate Rami Ungar







Explosion hits Israeli-owned cargo ship in Gulf of Oman, no injuries Maritime intelligence firm says blast likely stemmed from 'asymmetric activity by Iranian military'; ship identified as MV Helios Ray owned by Israeli shipping magnate Rami Ungar

You were told that Persian Gulf and sea of Oman is our backyard.Next time the explosion will Take place in Tel Aviv.