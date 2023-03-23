Explosion, fire injure 1 at Houston-area chemical plant PASADENA, Texas (AP) — An explosion and fire erupted Wednesday at a chemical plant in suburban Houston, injuring one person. Officials were still investigating what caused the blast at 12:11 p.m.

But preliminary information showed the fire occurred as liquified natural gas was being transferred from a tanker truck to a storage tank, Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said at a news conference.County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the injured person was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. The man possibly suffered some burns, but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening, Gonzalez said.Local news broadcasts showed a large ball of fire at the plant followed by large plumes of black smoke. Crews later extinguished the blaze.