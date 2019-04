SPACE SCHOOL BLAST: Explosion at Russia’s Military Space Academy leaves four seriously hurt after ‘bombs’ spark evacuation

Homemade bomb and an anti-tank mine reportedly found at the elite Mozhaisky Academy, which trains astronauts and spies





Local news sites said a homemade bomb destroyed a staircase at the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy - as cops said they were treating it attempted mass murder.



Emergency crews after a blast today at the Mozhaisky space academy in St Petersburg

A serviceman seen through a broken window after the explosion



There were also unconfirmed reports of a second explosion from a TM-57 anti-tank mine which had been stored at the academy.



There were also unconfirmed reports of a second explosion from a TM-57 anti-tank mine which had been stored at the academy.Cadets and instructors were evacuated from the building before the blast on the second floor, but around 15 people were trapped on the level above when the staircase collapsed, according to local TV channel 78 News



Officers who found it called in the Academy’s own mine-clearance group.



It detonated as sappers covered the suspicious device with body armour preparing for its disposal.



The wounded are said to include Colonel Rifat Zakirov, a bomb disposal expert who is reported to be in a coma after suffering head injuries.

Colonel Nikolay Kurday was also said to be in hospital where he was described as conscious.



And a teacher was hit by flying shrapnel, according to reports.



Officials from the FSB spy agency reportedly visited the scene along with police and emergency rescuers after the blast rocked Russia's second city just after lunch.



Russia's top investigative body said it has launched a criminal inquiry into conspiracy to murder.





The aerospace engineering college, named after aviation pioneer Alexander Mozhaisky, is one of Russia's largest universities and provides training for astronauts, air defence forces and security agencies.



It was unclear if terrorism is suspected.The aerospace engineering college, named after aviation pioneer Alexander Mozhaisky, is one of Russia's largest universities and provides training for astronauts, air defence forces and security agencies.Alexey Morenets, the GRU agent accused of a bungled cyber attack in the Netherlands , was a student there.

Broken glass lies in front of the Mozhaisky space academy today

Russian authorities have launched a criminal probe into conspiracy to murder

Bomb disposal expert Colonel Rifat Zakirov is said to be in a coma after the explosion

Colonel Nikolay Kurday is also said to be in hospital

Cadets and staff were evacuated after a 'selfmade' bomb was reportedly found under a staircase

Reports said four people were hurt in an explosion and 15 were trapped by a collapsed staircase

Police, fire crews and the FSB security agency rushed to the scene

Reports claimed the faculty building was evacuated after staff found a bomb

The Mozhaisky military space academy in St Petersburg is a training ground for Russia's spy agencies (file image)