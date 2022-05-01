Explosion at Customs Intelligence Office, Quetta

One injured in blast near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office | The Express Tribune At least one person sustained injuries during an explosion near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office on Sunday

At least one person sustained injuries during an explosion near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office on Sunday, officials said.According to SSP Quetta Abdul Haq Umrani, the injured person was shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment. "We are further investigating the blast," he added."Three people came inside the customs house and made me hostage," the watchman of the Customs office said, adding that one person was injured during the blast.