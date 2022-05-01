What's new

Explosion at Customs Intelligence Office, Quetta

Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
1,585
0
1,785
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
QUETTA:
At least one person sustained injuries during an explosion near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office on Sunday, officials said.

According to SSP Quetta Abdul Haq Umrani, the injured person was shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment. "We are further investigating the blast," he added.

"Three people came inside the customs house and made me hostage," the watchman of the Customs office said, adding that one person was injured during the blast.

More to follow...

tribune.com.pk

One injured in blast near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office | The Express Tribune

At least one person sustained injuries during an explosion near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office on Sunday
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,151
16
13,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Tomcats said:
QUETTA:
At least one person sustained injuries during an explosion near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office on Sunday, officials said.

According to SSP Quetta Abdul Haq Umrani, the injured person was shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment. "We are further investigating the blast," he added.

"Three people came inside the customs house and made me hostage," the watchman of the Customs office said, adding that one person was injured during the blast.

More to follow...

tribune.com.pk

One injured in blast near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office | The Express Tribune

At least one person sustained injuries during an explosion near Quetta's Custom Intelligence office on Sunday
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Mal zaya, record zaya, saboot zaya...
Wah, eid khob guzraygi is bar.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road
Replies
11
Views
471
JawadKKhan
J
jus_chillin
At least 7 injured in blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area
Replies
0
Views
491
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
INDIAPOSITIVE
At least four security personnel martyred, over 15 injured in Sibi blast: police
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
Tejas Spokesman
Three Pak Army soldiers, two cops martyred in separate incidents
Replies
10
Views
946
R Wing
R Wing
Mighty Lion
Two killed, over 24 injured in separate blasts targeting 'Kashmir Day' rallies in Quetta, Sibi
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom