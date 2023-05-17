Exploring the natural beauty of over 100,000 lakes in the US

HUGE

Well we are lucky that the American public did a complete 180 and decided preservation is the way to go instead of continued exploitation with complete apathy.The country has restored much of its original beauty after for instance logging cutting downswaths of forest from coast to coast. Now much of the forests have been replanted.For instance the forest around the lake in the video above (Lake George in NY) was heavily logged and has since been restored. There were multiple saw mills dotting its shores 150 years ago.