Exploring possibility of importing oil from Central Asia on trucks?

I came across this article in which Razak Dawood claims that trucks carrying good left Pakistan and reached turkey in 10 days and traveled 5000 km. Also in this article it states that Afghanistan will not stop Pakistani trucks carrying goods.This begs a question. What would be the cost of importing oil on trucks from Central Asian countries till TAPI gas pipe line is no longer built? This of course a temporary solution while oil prices are so high and they are not going to stop any time soon?