Explore the significance of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan - Hilal Publications

Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan
In a recent incident that unfolded on May 9, Pakistan witnessed a deeply unsettling event that shook the nation to its core. Military installations were vandalized, and the sacred monuments of Shuhada, the martyrs who embody the spirit of the armed forces, were desecrated. These reprehensible acts not only damaged state property, but also undermined the respect and reverence owed to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country and inflicted profound grief to the families of martyrs.
The sanctity of the Shuhada of Pakistan holds the utmost importance, irrespective of their respective fields or law enforcement agencies they work for. Whether they belonged to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, or civilians, these individuals, through their selflessness and sacrifice, uplifted the spirit of Pakistan and fortified its integrity. It is disheartening to witness miscreants exploiting the masses and instigating hatred, thereby challenging the respect for these martyrs and undermining the democratic narrative of the state.
While those who took part in vandalizing state property and desecrating the sacred monuments should be taken to task, it is crucial to acknowledge the presence of miscreants who harbor malicious intent toward Pakistan. This incident serves as a lesson for the people, urging them to reflect on the ‘May 9th arson’ and never to repeat such actions in the future. It is imperative that if a similar situation were to arise again, those protesting, even in a peaceful manner, should immediately come together to halt any aggressive mob attempting to vandalize and desecrate the monuments of our martyrs.
The question arises: what did these miscreants hope to achieve? This ‘May 9 arson’ tensions have created a volatile situation, allowing non-state actors like the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to exploit the vulnerability and undermine the Pakistani state. A senior TTP commander expressed support for the protests and called upon TTP fighters to seize the opportunity to attack the military. The TTP's endorsement of the protests aligns with their strategy to discredit the Pakistani government and military. Their primary goal was to sow discord between the armed forces and the citizenry. It is crucial to address the ongoing unrest and prevent non-state actors from exploiting the situation for their own agenda.
"And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision." (Quran 3:169)
The tragic events of May 9 expose the tactics of grey zone warfare that have been unleashed upon Pakistan. The youth, who constitute a significant portion of the population, are particularly susceptible to exploitation through misinformation warfare and social media manipulation. This misinformation confuses them and incites them to attack the state without comprehending the consequences; however, the nation, united in their support for the Armed Forces, has vehemently condemned these actions and vowed never to allow such events to occur again. The youth, in particular, are aligned with the vision of Pakistan and stand resolutely against any attempts to undermine the integrity of the armed forces. The unwavering commitment of the people, especially the younger generation, strengthens the bond between the nation and its defenders, ensuring that the spirit of martyrdom and the sanctity of national symbols remains steadfast.
The success of nations is measured by their respect for the sanctity of those who laid down their lives for their motherland. This includes the families of the fallen—daughters, sons, sisters, mothers, and fathers—who go to sleep each night without worrying about their security. People in other countries universally honor the sanctity of their martyrs, refraining from attacking or desecrating their memory.
Such events of violence, vandalism, and desecration not only inflict damage upon state property and disrespect the martyrs, but they also have a profound impact on the integrity and morale of the armed forces of Pakistan. When the monuments and symbols representing the sacrifices of the Shuhada are desecrated, it undermines the sense of honor and pride that soldiers associate with their service. If the nation fails to uphold the sanctity and grace of its soldiers and their sacrifices, it raises questions about the value placed on their lives and their dedication to defending the motherland. It becomes crucial to preserve the sanctity of the martyrs' monuments and instill in every soldier the unwavering belief that their sacrifices will be cherished, respected, and remembered, even in the face of adversities. This ensures that the spirit of martyrdom and the commitment to defending the nation remains a source of inspiration and motivation for the soldiers who selflessly put their lives on the line.
By attacking or vandalizing the very essence of the nation's pride, it belittles the sacrifice made by each Shaheed, reducing it to a mere routine act. It implies that the life of a soldier is not held supreme when the innocent masses are exploited by such violent mobs/miscreants. Is it even conceivable to entertain politics or biases when a soldier lays down his life to defend his motherland? No, a Shaheed transcends all such divisions. They do not represent any particular ethnicity, race, sect, or religion—they embody the ultimate value of life, sacrificing themselves for the greater good of their country. The events of May 9 serve as a stark reminder of the need to preserve the sanctity of our martyrs, protect state property, and foster unity among citizens and every citizen of Pakistan must honor and respect this sacrifice for the sake of our nation's integrity.
Today, the families of the Shuhada are filled with anguish. They demand to know why the national symbols were desecrated. The significance of martyrs is embedded in all religions, and the Holy Quran teaches us they remain alive, aware of the happenings in their country.
Imagine how the families of these martyrs must feel to learn that their loved ones' monuments were desecrated by the very masses for whom they made the ultimate sacrifice.
It is difficult to fathom how citizens of a sovereign state could desecrate their nation's honor in such a manner. There must be external involvement at play because the citizens of Pakistan, whose armed forces have always come to their aid during times of natural disasters and terrorism, should never turn against them.
Every citizen has the right to protest peacefully; however, it is crucial to remember that the citizens should be well-informed about the nefarious designs of such extremist elements that aim to destroy and vandalize state property and desecrate the monuments of Shuhada and citizens should rise above all biases when it comes to safeguarding the respect and sanctity of the Shuhada. All the stakeholders of the state should contribute to educate the youth to remember that the sanctity of Shuhada should never be compromised again as it has happened in the deplorable incident like the one on May 9. Youth must be made aware of how their emotions can be exploited by the miscreants by organizing events like Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada at all levels to highlight the importance of Shuhada, armed forces and national assets of Pakistan. So much so that the children from school age should be made conscious enough to not become part of any extremist campaign or propaganda which aims to harm the national security of Pakistan and the state symbols.
Looking ahead, it is imperative that the elders of families ensure that their children will not be swayed or exploited by miscreants during times of public violence, vandalism, and desecration of martyrs' monuments. This can also be achieved through comprehensive educational programs and initiatives that focus on fostering critical thinking, resilience, and a strong sense of national identity. By instilling in the younger generation a deep understanding of the sacrifices made by the martyrs, as well as the values and principles that underpin our nation, we can empower them to resist manipulation and actively contribute to the betterment of the society. It is crucial to provide them with the tools necessary to discern between peaceful protests and destructive actions, and to cultivate a strong moral compass that guides them to protect their state and honor the sanctity of our martyrs.
In conclusion, the recent events of May 9 have emphasized the importance of commemorating Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25, 2023. The vandalism of military installations, desecration of Shuhada monuments, and damage to state property highlight the need to uphold the sanctity of our martyrs. Their sacrifices, regardless of their field or affiliation, represent the highest values of sacrifice and devotion. It is crucial to educate and unite the youth against the manipulation of miscreants. By honoring their memory, we ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten and that the sanctity of their legacy shapes our nation's future with unity and resilience.
