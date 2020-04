I believe that Hadith does not speak in the general sense but in the sense of sexually transmitted diseases.



Below is my reasoning in light of Quran.



And whatever of misfortune befalls you, it is because of what your hands have earned. And He pardons much. (Ash-Shura 42:30)



See they not that they are tried once or twice every year (with different kinds of calamities, disease, famine, etc.)? Yet, they turn not in repentance, nor do they learn a lesson (from it). (At-Tawbah 9:126)



Do you think you will enter the paradise without such (trials) as came to those who passed away before you? They were afflicted with severe poverty and ailments and were so shaken that even the Messenger and those who believed along with him said, “When (will come) the Help of Allah?” Yes! Certainly, the Help of Allâh is near! (Al-Baqarah 2:214)



From 1st verse to 3rd one respectively. Such calamities can be a punishment for 'evil deeds,' a trial for the people so that they may return to God, or a test for the believers.



Now how do you choose?

