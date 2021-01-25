What's new

Explaining How a Nobody Like Karima Baloch is Made a Celebrity Using Social Media & Propoganda

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,624
2
75,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Name: Karima Baloch
Hometown: Tump, District Kech, Balochistan Pakistan
Achievements: Asking help from her Raksha Bandhan brother Modi in a video, being named in European Union Disinfo lab as a Indian paid propaganda tool

Esg7jLyVcAAetES.jpg



And that's pretty much the profile of this lady.

But you would have heard a lot about her every where on social media and even on traditional media right when she died in Canada wearing highly expensive Canadian goose jacket. Not to forget all the hype she used to get when she was alive

Now compare this nobody to this Baloch from the same distrcit Kech:

Name: Dr, Yarjan Abdul Samad
Hometown: Buleda, District Kech, Balochistan Pakistan
Achievements: First Pakistani Space Scientist & Research Fellow at prestigious Cambridge University

EseuXJdXEAE7sCe.jpg


Now you might have never heard about Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad as compared to all the hype and limelight Karima Baloch got both by anti Pakistan hostile forces outside Pakistan and by many inside Pakistan as well

The question is why Karima Baloch a celebrity but not Dr Yarjan???

The reason is that small Pakistani flag Dr Yarjan has on his chest in the picture above

And that is how nobodies like Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir, Arooj Aurangzaib (leather jacket girl) and Karima Baloch are made celebrities
 
Last edited:
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
13,440
-3
21,940
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Name: Karima Baloch
Hometown: Tump, District Kech, Balochistan Pakistan
Achievements: Asking help from her Raksha Bandhan brother Modi in a video, being named in European Union Disinfo lab as a Indian paid propaganda tool

View attachment 710173


And that's pretty much the profile of this lady.

But you would have heard a lot about her every where on social media and even on traditional media right when she died in Canada wearing highly expensive Canadian goose jacket. Not to forget all the hype she used to get when she was alive

Now compare this nobody to this Baloch from the same distrcit Kech:

Name: Dr, Yarjan Abdul Samad
Hometown: Buleda, District Kech, Balochistan Pakistan
Achievements: First Pakistani Space Scientist & Research Fellow at prestigious Cambridge University

View attachment 710174

Now you might have never heard about Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad as compared to all the hype and limelight Karima Baloch got both by anti Pakistan hostile forces outside Pakistan and by many inside Pakistan as well

The reason is that small Pakistani flag Dr Yarjan has on his chest in the picture above

And that is how nobodies like Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir, Arooj Aurangzaib (leather jacket girl) and Karima Baloch are made celebrities
Click to expand...



We need to promote Patriots like Dr Yarjan.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
11,286
-16
19,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Easy When said:
The BS in this article.

www.theguardian.com

'Her legacy lives on in us': Body of activist Karima Baloch returned to Pakistan

Family of women’s rights advocate, found dead in Canadian lake, call for police to reopen investigation
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
Click to expand...
They are all united against Pakistan. The Western bloc along with India.

We should always remember that we have no friends among the Western bloc. These are opportunists who would harm Pakistan in a blink of an eye. They provide refuge to PTM and BLA terrorists. Nawaz Sharif and Altaf bhai have a safe sanctuary in these lands. They pretend to be our allies and wellwishers, but they are snakes.

Pakistan needs to be ruthless. Being apologetic won't work. At the end of the day this propaganda won't stop. They will continue to vilify Pakistan like they always have. Pakistan should do whatever needs to be done with full conviction. Learn from China and Russia. At the same time tell Western nations who want to have their diplomatic enclave in Pakistan to behave. If not, they and their INGOs will exit Pakistan. We cannot maintain diplomatic relations with Western nations who blatantly undermine Pakistani sovereignthy and territorial integrity. Let's face it, the propaganda war that India and the West is waging against Pakistan is to dismember and create ethnic tensions.
 
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,624
2
75,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
We need to promote Patriots like Dr Yarjan.
Click to expand...
Honestly speaking if our establishment had brain then they would have brought Dr Yar Jan and other ethnic Balochs like him who are loyal to Pakistan and made them part of government / establishment. Instead Dr Yar Jan is living his life in UK in obscurity while a nobody like Karima Baloch who has zero academic or professional or intellectual achievement has been presented as the face of the Baloch

Dr Yar Jan could have been made head of Suparco or some other defense related organization to send out a message that these kind of Baloch are the real face of Balochs in Pakistan and not Karima who is a fringe

Theatrics play a very important role in 5th generation warfare and we are acting like bunch of idiots in this war
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom