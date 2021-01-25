Explaining How a Nobody Like Karima Baloch is Made a Celebrity Using Social Media & Propoganda

Name: Karima Baloch
Hometown: Tump, District Kech, Balochistan Pakistan
Achievements: Asking help from her Raksha Bandhan brother Modi in a video, being named in European Union Disinfo lab as a Indian paid propaganda tool
And that's pretty much the profile of this lady.
But you would have heard a lot about her every where on social media and even on traditional media right when she died in Canada wearing highly expensive Canadian goose jacket. Not to forget all the hype she used to get when she was alive
Now compare this nobody to this Baloch from the same distrcit Kech:
Name: Dr, Yarjan Abdul Samad
Hometown: Buleda, District Kech, Balochistan Pakistan
Achievements: First Pakistani Space Scientist & Research Fellow at prestigious Cambridge University
Now you might have never heard about Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad as compared to all the hype and limelight Karima Baloch got both by anti Pakistan hostile forces outside Pakistan and by many inside Pakistan as well
The question is why Karima Baloch a celebrity but not Dr Yarjan???
The reason is that small Pakistani flag Dr Yarjan has on his chest in the picture above
And that is how nobodies like Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir, Arooj Aurangzaib (leather jacket girl) and Karima Baloch are made celebrities
