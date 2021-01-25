Explaining How a Nobody Like Karima Baloch is Made a Celebrity Using Social Media & Propoganda

They are all united against Pakistan. The Western bloc along with India.We should always remember that we have no friends among the Western bloc. These are opportunists who would harm Pakistan in a blink of an eye. They provide refuge to PTM and BLA terrorists. Nawaz Sharif and Altaf bhai have a safe sanctuary in these lands. They pretend to be our allies and wellwishers, but they are snakes.Pakistan needs to be ruthless. Being apologetic won't work. At the end of the day this propaganda won't stop. They will continue to vilify Pakistan like they always have. Pakistan should do whatever needs to be done with full conviction. Learn from China and Russia. At the same time tell Western nations who want to have their diplomatic enclave in Pakistan to behave. If not, they and their INGOs will exit Pakistan. We cannot maintain diplomatic relations with Western nations who blatantly undermine Pakistani sovereignthy and territorial integrity. Let's face it, the propaganda war that India and the West is waging against Pakistan is to dismember and create ethnic tensions.