Explainer | China debt: has it changed in 2021 and how big is it now?

This threads title is fake and changed by this American troll.The real title isThe title from this fake "Chinese" American run propaganda rag SCMP is still retarded.The news is that Chinas "overall" debt ratio hasand they just refuse to admit it andwith citations of old 2020 pandemic stimulus data to alude that the current news is that debt is going up. Nevermind this "overall" debt spin. The simple answer and what should have been the headline if it was real journalism is that debt in China has actually been dropping according to the latest update of the think tank source they keep citing. The rest of the article are just recycled U.S. government propganda hoaxes and disinformation.In case you wonder why this garbage reads like another U.S. government propaganda cutout:Amanda Leean "ex" official U.S. government propaganda agent now working at our well known U.S. propaganda proxy mouthpiece SCMP and is still peddling blatant anti-Chinese U.S. government and British government propaganda and fakenews and literal CIA cutout disinfo on her U.S. social media profiles plus garbage from Apple Daily and uses anti-Chinese CIA textbook language to enable U.S. terrorism and separatism efforts. There is no evidence this person is even located in Beijing as claimed.Its National Institution for Finance and Development (NIFD), not "China's" or NFID" and its about as much linked to the government as the proclaimed author is linked to the British and U.S. government via here pseudo journalistic career and accademic ties, assuming she even wrote the article and didnt just paste whatever Washington sent her.