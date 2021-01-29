What's new

Explainer: An eye for an eye? China's new anti-foreign sanctions law

Explainer: An eye for an eye? China's new anti-foreign sanctions law

China passed a wide-ranging law to counter foreign sanctions on Thursday, in an apparent move to legalise its tit-for-tat retaliation against punitive actions taken by foreign countries over issues from human rights to Hong Kong.
This will really hurt those anti China warmonger wallet. :enjoy: Those typical american and European anti China trash will talk bad about China but quietly, they are the same people buying Chinese stocks, invest in China becos of high growth and stability.

Now with such law in China. Big corporate will think twice about talk bad about China or hired these kind of anti China trash. Investment fund will also stay away from these groups of idiot. :lol:
 
