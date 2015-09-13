Explained: The offer that Zhou made, and Nehru rejected… the lessons from it

Had Jawaharlal Nehru accepted Zhou Enlai compromise-based solution, Sudheendra Kulkarni argues, “India and China, after some negotiations, could have fixed the boundary permanently” and “prevented” the 1962 war.

Explained: The offer that Zhou made, and Nehru rejected… the lessons from it Had Jawaharlal Nehru accepted Zhou Enlai compromise-based solution, Sudheendra Kulkarni argues, “India and China, after some negotiations, could have fixed the boundary permanently” and “prevented” the 1962 war.