Territorial claims in border areas between many Indian states have led to bitter disputes, which at times have sparked violent clashes like the recent incident between Assam and Mizoram. Moneycontrol looks at the major disputes.

Explained | All The Active Border Disputes Between Indian States And Their Present Status