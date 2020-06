Experts worried over 'critical shortfall' of US stockpile in Israel

A new paper released by the Jewish Institute for the National Security of America has called on the United States to fill up its weapons stockpile in Israel with precision-guided munitions, as the threats posed by adversaries like Iran and Hezbollah grow.JINSA's US-Israel Security Policy Project, chaired by former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral Jim Stavridis, USN (ret.), issued the report in recent days, which addressed what it described as "critical shortfalls of US weapons prepositioned in Israel."Gen. (ret.) Charles Wald, a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA's Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy, and former Deputy Commander of US European Command, said that the desired end goal is boosting the security of "Israel, our major ally."He described a severe threat from Iran and Hezbollah, which is growing dramatically, and noted Iran's hostile activity in Syria, as well as tensions with terror organizations in the Gaza Strip."The issue you run into is that because of the unpredictability and volatility of the players in the region, Israel doesn't have time to build up to defend itself," explained Wald. "Our point is that they probably need more in the stockpile of precision munitions, so they can respond tonight if they have to, in a big way."The JINSA paper examined the US War Reserve Stockpile Ammunition-Israel, or WRSA-I, a forward-based depot of US-made ammunition and supplies in Israel."Its official intent is to serve as a strategic insurance policy for Israel to obtain vital munitions in emergencies and ensure its 'qualitative military edge,' which US law requires the United States to help uphold," stated the paper. "As America intends to reduce its footprint in the Middle East, this stockpile can advance our national security interests and bolster shared deterrence by ensuring that Israel has the tools to defend itself. That is because the Trump administration, which has expressed its shared concern over Iran's regional expansion, has mostly left it to Israel, which is more directly threatened, to address the problem on the ground and prepare for major conflict with Iran," the paper added.Yet the stockpile is falling "dangerously short of meeting its stated purpose to support Israel's efforts. Most importantly, though Israel has purchased tens of thousands of precision-guided munitions from the United States in recent years, it has used many of them in its ongoing air campaign to roll back Iran and its proxies in Syria and elsewhere. At the same time, the WRSA-I stockpile contains mostly outdated unguided bombs."Jonathan Ruhe, director of Foreign Policy at JINSA, said that the motivating factor behind the paper was to highlight a "whole range of ways to bolster what is already a strong security partnership."He noted that the US presence in the Middle East is trending downwards, "while at the same time we still articulate strong interests in the region, chiefly, preventing Iran from dominating the Middle East."..............................They get $4 billion in military aid a year plus additional funding for missile defense systems and now this stockpile that is estimated in billions as well. I remember during war on Gaza in 2014 they asked the US to replenish it after they used so much firepower on tiny enclave. Don't believe this is for Iran, Iran and Israel never going to get into a war. This is for the Gaza Strip to be used against Hamas and other Palestinian military factions. They have money and good economy to build their own weapons but want more freebies from the US which is struggling to take care of citizens right now and all money should be going to unemployment/economic stimulus programs instead.