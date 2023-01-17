Expert’s warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins

beijingwalker said: Japan almost decimated US navy in 1941 and fast spreaded its power all across the pacific, but stilll succumbed to unrivaled US industrial and manufacturing might years later. Click to expand...

Battle of Midway - Location, Outcome & Significance The Battle of Midway was an epic WWII clash between the U.S. Navy and the Imperial Japanese Navy that played out six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Navy’s decisive victory in the air-sea battle (June 3-6, 1942) dashed Japan’s hopes of neutralizing the United States as a naval...

As a result of the U.S. victory in the Battle of Midway, Japan abandoned its plan to expand its reach in the Pacific, and would remain on the defensive for the remainder of World War II.​

​

Even more important, though, was the irredeemable loss of four of Japan's fleet carriers. These ships would not be replaced, unit for unit, until early in 1945. In the same span of time, the U.S. Navy commissioned more than two dozen fleet and light fleet carriers, and numerous escort carriers. Thus, Midway permanently damaged the Japanese Navy's striking power, and measurably shortened the period during which the Japanese carrier force could fight on advantageous terms.​

It was the Battle of Midway, not manufacturing, that turned the war in the Pacific. Once those four JPNese carriers were destroyed, JPN was forced to reorient to homeland defense. From that point on, we can say that US manufacturing capabilities took over the war.Note the highlighted -- unit for unit. And the time it took for the new units to become combat ready.