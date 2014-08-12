What's new

Experts warn of risks to shipping on the Indian Ocean following India’s close contact with island of Taiwan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,307
20
13,003
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Chinese Embassy to India lodged strong representation and firm opposition over an Indian media interview advocating “Taiwan independence,” which Chinese experts said was India’s latest move intended to use the Taiwan question as a bargaining chip in border negotiations with China.

The moves came after Indian Today TV on Thursday aired an interview with the head of the leader of the external affairs authority of Taiwan Joseph Wu, who openly advocates “Taiwan independence” during the interview.

Wu’s interview encourages India to seriously violate the one-China principle, which is contrary to the Indian government’s long-standing position on the Taiwan question and provokes China’s bottom line, Ji Rong, counselor of the Chinese Embassy, said in a statement posted on the embassy’s website on Friday.

“We urge relevant Indian media to take a correct stance on issues of core interests concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the one-China principle, not provide a platform for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, and avoid sending wrong messages to the public,” Ji said.

In the statement, Ji noted that the DPP authority in Taiwan has been working hard to gather foreign support and collude with external forces in its push for “Taiwan independence” secessionist activities, which have seriously damaged the well-being of the people of Taiwan, undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, and jeopardized China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests.

According to Indian media, hundreds of posters wishing China’s Taiwan island “a happy national day” were hung along streets in front of China’s Embassy to India in New Delhi on October 10. Wording on the posters show they were arranged by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Indian media’s recent moves provoking the Taiwan issue are related to the Indian government. Given the two countries’ confrontation on their border, the BJP is attempting to use the Taiwan question to threaten China and win concessions for China during border negotiations, Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday.

Hu said the Indian government has seriously violated the one-China principle and Chinese government is certain to take firm countermeasures.

As the island of Taiwan actively attempts to improve relations with India, Hu warned that China’s shipping safety on the Indian Ocean could be endangered.

Experts warn of risks to shipping on the Indian Ocean following India’s close contact with island of Taiwan - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
Last edited:
rott

rott

SENIOR MEMBER
May 3, 2013
6,831
-8
14,233
Country
China
Location
China
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
With little Chinese help most of the States in India will break away. It will be good to have no India in our neighborhood.
Click to expand...
They shouldn't have played the Taiwan card. Let's see how China will play this out. India is more vulnerable than before.
Now off my head, I can think of Kashmir, Nagaland, Manipur, etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

xesy
What does China want?
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
161
Views
7K
cnleio
cnleio
V
Shared Goals, Converging Interests: A Plan for U.S.AustraliaIndia Coopera
Replies
0
Views
1K
Veeru
V

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top