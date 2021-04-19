What's new

Experts warn double-mutated 'Indian variant' could make vaccines ineffective

by Stefany Valderrama
Monday, April 19th 2021

New reports out of India are warning for a new double-mutated COVID-19 strain.

Researchers fear the more contagious and deadly strain could make efforts to contain the virus, including the vaccines, ineffective.

The more dominant mutant strains have been identified as the UK, South African and Brazil variants. Florida currently leads the nation with the most cases of the UK variant.

The newly identified 'Indian variant," a double mutated strain, is alarming doctors and researchers worldwide.

"You don’t usually see that," said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi. "You see one mutation at a time and this virus has two mutations. So that may lead to more problems."

More than 100 cases have been reported in the UK. While in California, Stanford University researchers have identified five cases of a double-mutant strain.

"That mutation might cause it to spread faster. Make you sicker longer," said the lead researcher of the Palm Beach Research Center David Scott.

Experts say if someone contracts the Indian variant, the vaccine antibodies would have a hard time attaching and killing the variant.

"Or it may not bind at all and that will make it ineffective," Osiyemi added.

The ability to evade the immune system makes the mutant strain more transmissible and deadly.

"And that only makes sense. A mutation that survives, it just has to be a stronger virus," Scott told CBS12 News.

According to the CDC, there are no reported cases of the Indian variant in Florida., which reported more than 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

cbs12.com

There you have it. Indian variant has the potential to render all vaccines ineffective.
 
you see, this will lead to more forced vaccinations now! another mutated strain can turn up anywhere. more lockdowns and whatnot are on the horizon.
 
All these pajeets getting hyper that the vaccine is going to save Hindustan. It remains to be seen whether the current vaccines are able to effectively cure COVID patients.
you see, this will lead to more forced vaccinations now! another mutated strain can turn up anywhere. more lockdowns and whatnot are on the horizon.
The world is already afraid that the Indian variant is the most infectious.
 
