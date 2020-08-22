/ Register

Experts mull mystery of Pakistan’s falling Covid-19 death rates

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Metal 0-1, Aug 22, 2020 at 12:23 PM.

  Aug 22, 2020 at 12:23 PM
    Metal 0-1

    Metal 0-1 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    561
    Joined:
    Aug 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 592 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    ISLAMABAD: Two months after Pakistan appeared headed for a sky-rocketing COVID-19 outbreak, case numbers and death tolls have fallen in what doctors say is a welcome, but puzzling drop in the disease.

    While neighbouring India has raced up the world ranking for countries badly hit by the new coronavirus, Pakistan is heading in the other direction, British media reported on Friday. A young population, robust immune systems and a system of localised “smart” lockdowns have all been touted as reasons for the fall, but health officials admit the reasons remain unclear.

    The country has recorded a total of 290,000 cases and 6,200 deaths. “One ought to have a little humility in this,” said Dr Faisal Sultan, an infectious diseases expert who worked as Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser for COVID-19. “There are always great unknowns in science and epidemiology and complex social sciences and interactions. If anyone says they really know a final answer, they are wrong.”

    [​IMG]© Thomson Reuters Image used for representative purpose only.
    The fall in recorded cases was at first met with widespread scepticism because it coincided with a fall in testing. International officials complained the reduction in tests meant it was impossible to track the spread, while opposition parties accused the government of fiddling testing rates to deliberately hide the prevalence of the disease.

    There was also concern that stigma from the disease and the prospect of enforced quarantine made potential patients reluctant to come forward for testing. Pakistan is still only testing around 0.1 people per thousand, compared to six times that in India. Yet other measures, including the proportion of tests registering positive as well as hospital admissions have also fallen.

    “The situation now is not like June where we knew if testing was more, we could have recorded more cases,” said one international official helping the response in Pakistan. “Now, the positivity rate at the same rate of testing is much much lower confirming a very reduced rate of transmission.

    “We have a bit of an unexplained situation,” the official said. Pakistan's official toll is thought to be a significant overall undercount, and some sick may still be avoiding hospitals, but the downward trend still appeared genuine, officials said.

    Dr Faisal Mahmood, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the Aga Khan University, said he thought the fall in cases was real, “but the reasons for this are not terribly clear at this point”.

    “I think it's a little bit of many things. Part of it is we are just lucky and the age distribution of the country is such that we were expected to have as many severe cases as you would expect in say the US, or Italy or the UK.”

    Pakistan may have benefited from its outbreak getting going later, when hard lessons on how to treat patients and save lives had already been learned, he said. The surge in cases after May's Eid celebrations may also have saturated small, mobile super-spreading groups that were then unable to infect others as they recovered and gained immunity.

    Dr Sultan said the decision to join up the different provincial responses into a national coordination centre set up with extensive military help, may have made the difference. The set-up allowed officials to get accurate data from the provinces and then act on it, he said.

    The PTI government has also hailed its smart-lockdown system of localised shutdowns which avoided a lengthy national hibernation. Neighbourhoods were supposed to be sealed up when cases rose above a certain level. But here too, their effect is unclear. There were widespread reports of people able to move freely in and out of supposedly sealed areas.

    Dr Sultan said despite the promising signs, he remained cautious. “At the end of the day I keep reminding people that this is like smouldering embers and the embers are there. You provide them with fuel and with a little bit of oxygen, they will flare up,” he said.

    https://www.msn.com/en-xl/asia/paki...ates/ar-BB18fAXb?li=BB12Imi5&ocid=mailsignout
     
  Aug 22, 2020 at 12:43 PM
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,271
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 17,463 / -18
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Netherlands
    It is almost as if they are disappointed.

    I am sick and tired of these ill wishers. You can sense the pessimism and hatred for Pakistan in the way they speak and write.

    LOL they were hoping for a mass covid outbreak in Pakistan. Instead their own countries got infected badly. Now they are scratching their heads and trying to find an explanation. What could be the secret? They are mourning for their little poodle India. Constantly making comparisons. How could India do so badly and Pakistan get away. How could the US, Italy and UK suffer so badly? Yet Pakistan managed to contain the spread. This is unfair.

    Get these international experts out of Pakistan. Disgusting haters.
     
  Aug 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    55,209
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 105,551 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    So many enimies want us to join them too:D
     
  Aug 22, 2020 at 12:48 PM
    Yaseen1

    Yaseen1 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,354
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 8,509 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    this not happened in world for first time,earlier iran and china also came out of this pandemic after being affected at high rate initially so why experts are being surprised here,we are not u.s and india,our lifestyle ,values and culture is very different and covid19 has proved it that we are very different race from indians
     
  Aug 22, 2020 at 12:51 PM
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,271
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 17,463 / -18
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Netherlands
    It is pure hate and jealousy. First, they wouldn't even admit that in Pakistan covid was in decline. They kept mumbling and being sceptical. It would put their little anti-China poodle India into a bad spotlight. You read Indian and Western media reports. We all did. Hateful and sceptical. Yearning and hoping for Pakistan to suffer. Always ready to pounce on Pakistan even during universal suffering. Now that months have passed and cases are still minimal and declining they have started giving a little recognition. Be it with extreme jealousy and pessimism. They are not interested in giving Pakistan credit. They are puzzled and intrigued. Whilst their own populations are suffering even during a full lockdown, some developing nations are thriving. They still want to criticize and hate Pakistan, but they cannot. The opposition has gone into silence mode. Remember how PTI was being blamed for covid spread? Where are these PPP and PML-N rascals now? The covid recovery speaks for itself. Now they are resorting to other means. Still trying to belittle this succes, but in other ways. It is a miracle or just luck LOL
     
