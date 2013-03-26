Experts Discuss: Can CPEC Neutralize India’s African Outreach?

As usual, India will claim something which is done by others' achievements.



For the past decade, whenever talking about India's achievement, the name of India is preferred to be bracketed with China on India media, like "India and China economies will change the world" or "India and China technologies sectors will do blah blah blah".



India is always put ahead of China in such phrases, although everyone knows that without China, India is nothing.



Now, same story for Indo-Japanese “Asia-Africa Growth Corridor” (AAGC). I would understand that it would be Japanese money and expertise, but India wants to be the leader and gain influence.