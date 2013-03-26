What's new

Experts Discuss: Can CPEC Neutralize India’s African Outreach?

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
Experts Discuss: Can CPEC Neutralize India’s African Outreach?
China can retain its competitive edge in Africa by integrating BRI’s flagship project of CPEC into its African investment strategy.
By Kinza Zahra Last updated Sep 26, 2020
0
The Indian External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has stated that India is Africa’s “most steadfast partner.”






India has been aiming to expand its influence in Africa as part of its quest to become a Great Power of hemispheric importance. The South Asian country predictably plans to do this in full coordination with its new Quad allies, the Indo-Japanese “Asia-Africa Growth Corridor” (AAGC). The AAGC could present itself as being “complementary” to China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI).

Africa is perfect for experimenting with the Quad’s various concepts due to its desperate need for more foreign investment. India believes that it has a chance to secure some tangible dividends because of its new African policy and improve its appeal as the Quad’s primary proxy for “containing” China all across the Afro-Asian (“Indian”) Ocean.
However, China can still retain its competitive edge in Africa by integrating BRI’s flagship project of CPEC into its African investment strategy. Gwadar could join Djibouti and Mombasa ports to expedite the Chinese-African and Pakistani-African trade.
This idea of joining Gwadar and even Karachi with major BRI nodes in Africa is premised on several notions. The first is that the CPEC is BRI’s top project anywhere globally because it allows China to get reliable passage to the Afro-Asian (“Indian”) Ocean. Secondly, it could reduce the transport time and expenses of the Chinese-African trade while also assisting Pakistan.
These value-added gains can help counterbalance India’s Quad-backed African strategies if China, Pakistan, and their African partners seize the opportunity. The African nations have the right to trade with whoever they want. The more partners, the better, but India and its new allies have unrelenting intentions that clash with China and Pakistan’s flexible and substantial ones.
If both Pakistan and China pool CPEC capabilities together, they can retain and expand their influence.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Share

ENJOYING THE BLOG? CHECK THESE TOO.
India has no influence in Africa.

West and lately Russia are big players in Africa.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Share

ENJOYING THE BLOG? CHECK THESE TOO.
Most definitely. China should use CPEC to access African markets and Pakistan should also do the same.
 
AViet

Dec 11, 2009
As usual, India will claim something which is done by others' achievements.

For the past decade, whenever talking about India's achievement, the name of India is preferred to be bracketed with China on India media, like "India and China economies will change the world" or "India and China technologies sectors will do blah blah blah".

India is always put ahead of China in such phrases, although everyone knows that without China, India is nothing.

Now, same story for Indo-Japanese “Asia-Africa Growth Corridor” (AAGC). I would understand that it would be Japanese money and expertise, but India wants to be the leader and gain influence.
 
