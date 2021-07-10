Stress on innovation and role of SOEs during online session organised by IPR

Experts call for pragmatic yet ambitious industrial policy for Pakistan's economic growth * Stress on innovation and role of SOEs during online session organised by IPR

Its great to see Pakistani think tanks and economic leaders interacting with S Korean experts. Pakistan must look to the east Asian economic model. PPP and PML's attempts to replicate mostly British (with some American) economic models has been a failure. These approaches only work if you have reserve currency...which the PKR is far from.