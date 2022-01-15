What's new

Expert who predicted Rwandan genocide warns same could happen in India against Muslims
Dawn.comPublished January 15, 2022
Dr Gregory Stanton speaks during a congressional briefing titled 'Call For Genocide of Indian Muslims', organised by the Indian American Muslim Council.

Dr Gregory Stanton speaks during a congressional briefing titled 'Call For Genocide of Indian Muslims', organised by the Indian American Muslim Council.
The founder of Genocide Watch, Dr Gregory Stanton, who had predicted a genocide in Rwanda years before it took place in 1994 has warned of an impending genocide of Muslims in India, comparing the situation of the country under the Narendra Modi government to events in Myanmar and Rwanda.
Formed in 1999, Genocide Watch is a global organisation dedicated to the prevention of genocide. Dr Stanton is a former research professor in genocide studies and prevention at the George Mason University in Fairfax County, Virginia, United States.
Dr Stanton made these remarks during a congressional briefing titled 'Call For Genocide of Indian Muslims', organised by the Indian American Muslim Council. He was part of a five-member panel invited to speak at the session.
In his video address, Dr Stanton began with highlighting that Genocide Watch had been warning of a genocide in India since 2002, "when riots and massacres in Gujarat occurred that killed over a thousand Muslims".
"At that time, the chief minister of Gujarat was Narendra Modi, and he did nothing. In fact, there is a lot of evidence that he actually encouraged those massacres," he said, adding that Modi, now the prime minister of India, had used "anti-Muslim, Islamophobic rhetoric" to build his political base.
Dr Stanton said the two ways Modi went about this was by revoking the special autonomous status of Indian- occupied Kashmir in 2019 and passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act the same year.
He explained that the revocation of the of occupied Kashmir's special autonomy was "largely aimed at restoring Hindu domination" in the valley, which had Muslim majority. Moreover, he added, the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was especially "aimed at Muslims".
"It gave [a] specific favourable status to refugees who had come from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who were of certain religious groups. But the one group that was excluded was Muslims," he said. "This act was specifically ... aimed at the Muslims who had fled Bangladesh during the Bangladesh genocide and civil war in 1971 and had settled in Assam," he continued.
Dr Stanton said there were around three million such people, mostly Muslims, who had fled to India and "has settled down" as "regular citizens of India".
But the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said, required people to prove through documentation that they had been the citizens of India before 1971 as part of a census that was to be overseen by the Indian supreme court.
"Now a lot of people don't have that kind of documentation, of course," he pointed out, adding that "the idea [behind the Act] is to essentially declare them (people who had fled to India from Bangladesh in 1971) foreigners, and therefore, to allow their deportation."
He said this was "exactly was the Myanmar government did to the Rohingya Muslims" in 2017. The Myanmar government, he said, first declared Rohingya non-citizens through a legislation and and then expelled them through violence and genocide.
In this regard, he also highlighted that the UN Genocide Convention — an international treaty that criminalises genocide — not just "covers genocides in whole. It also covers genocides in part".
"It is specifically aimed at the destruction, in whole or in part, of a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, and that is exactly what the Myanmar government did in Myanmar against Rohingya," he said. "What we are now facing is a very similar kind of a plot, if you will," he added, referring to India.
Dr Stanton said the Indian government's aim was to extend the census under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country and the "victims will be 200 milion Muslims in India".
He further said that the "idea of India as a Hindu nation, which is the Hindutva movement, is contrary to the history of India and the Indian constitution".
The Indian constitution, he said, was devised "to make India a secular country", and that the secularity it promised was secured in the first years of India's existence under the Congress party.
"What we have now though, an actual member of the RSS ( Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) — this extremist, Hindutva-oriented group — Mr Modi as [the] prime minister of India. So what we have here is an extremist who has taken over the government," he continued.
Dr Stanton then went on to explain that genocide was not an event but a process, and that there were early "signs and processes" of genocide in the Indian state of Assam and occupied Kashmir.
He referred to a conclave held by Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19 in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made, saying that the event was aimed at inciting genocide.
He said there were laws in India that could be enforced against such practices, "but Mr Modi has not spoken out against that violence".
Dr Stanton said Modi, as the prime minister of India, had a moral obligation to denounce this kind of hatred and hate-speech, that specifically calls for the killing of Muslims.
He said the language used against Muslim in the Haridwar meeting, which was also used by the Indian government, was actually "polarisation", which led to genocide.
"So we are warning that genocide could very well happening in India."
He also likened the circumstances in India to the events in Rwanda, where a genocide had taken place in 1994.
Dr Stanton said he had predicted the genocide [in Rwanda], keeping in view the situation in the country at the time.
He said he had warned the then-Rwandan president that "if you don't do something to prevent genocide in your country, there is going to be a genocide here within five years. That was in 1989. The genocide developed, the hate-speech developed, all the early warning signs developed. And as we know, 800,000 Tutsis and other Rwandans were murdered in 1994".
"We cannot let that happen in India," he concluded.
 
What do experts in stopping genocides suggest? Crusade, Mahabharata, Intifada or just watch and count decades later still as with Rwanda?
 
at best you can describe Indian Muslim as pigeon that closes its eyes and pretends the kitty is not there, before the pigeon opens his eyes he is already in pigeon heaven.
 
for people who think its a conservatives/liberal issue
no its not- its an identity issue
Bosnia/Serb situation is eerily similar to situation in SC
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481688390714155012
Mr.Jinnah was the most liberal man of his time, many times more than any Hindu/Sikh of his times and he also happened to be founding father of a Muslim nation cause he realized the identity and religion phenomenon
That's why many irreligious Pakistanis are very nationalistic cause they realize the identity issue in all this (not that Islamists are not nationalist they are too but countering the propaganda that less religious means that you are less patriotic peddled by islamists)
ITS YOUR NAME DUMMY!!!
 
Bleek said:
Let it begin first before having these discussions, the Indian Muslims have no issue there as claimed by themselves, so no one else should be worried.
Click to expand...
The seminar, where Gregory Stanton spoke, was organized by Indian American Muslim Council - so your snide comment is bereft of reality.
Sainthood 101 said:
for people who think its a conservatives/liberal issue
no its not- its an identity issue
Bosnia/Serb situation is eerily similar to situation in SC
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481688390714155012
Click to expand...
Thanks for sharing this. This tweet is a very good lesson for all. It must be circulated among all Muslims, especially those who are smug in their comfort zones.
 
There is absolutely no dount that indian muslims are under the threat of a genocide. The hindus been planning this since partition and now have gained absolute majority. This will however wake up the indian muslims living in delusion.
 
I feel sorry for them. They lack everything to defend there peoples Indian state machinery is to large for them to fight back. In all recent massacres police army joined Hindu mobs! It’s difficult to do proper jihad like in Indian IOK when they threaten to rape your mum and sisters, this Hindu enemy is disgusting has no morals or rules of warfare.
 
Cheepek said:
"Genocide expert"

View attachment 808890

"Fascism expert"

View attachment 808891
Click to expand...
SO,
India has had tens of thousands riots every year since the 1950s,
approaching 100,000 cases in some years.

And, you feel this proves you guys are good lol

:rofl::rofl::rofl:
Sainthood 101 said:
for people who think its a conservatives/liberal issue
no its not- its an identity issue
Bosnia/Serb situation is eerily similar to situation in SC
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481688390714155012
Mr.Jinnah was the most liberal man of his time, many times more than any Hindu/Sikh of his times and he also happened to be founding father of a Muslim nation cause he realized the identity and religion phenomenon
That's why many irreligious Pakistanis are very nationalistic cause they realize the identity issue in all this (not that Islamists are not nationalist they are too but countering the propaganda that less religious means that you are less patriotic peddled by islamists)
ITS YOUR NAME DUMMY!!!
Click to expand...
Beautifully said!
Well done, from one of the less religious one's, my Pakistani brother.
 
Well.... don't need intro of these people...calling for Muslim genocide in this video


1642273345790.png


1642273369400.png
 
HAIDER said:
Well.... don't need intro of these people...calling for Muslim genocide in this video


View attachment 808897

View attachment 808898
Click to expand...
These people should be the 1st targets for Muslims. Not one of them should live. They heads should line the streets on poles as an example.i assure yiu when Hindus start to die the thought of killing Muslims will stop immediately. There is no point dying for a faith that will reincarnate you as a dung battle when you have lived as a human smearing yourself in cow poop and drink the urine
 
peagle said:
SO,
India has had tens of thousands riots every year since the 1950s,
approaching 100,000 cases in some years.

And, you feel this proves you guys are good lol

:rofl::rofl::rofl:


Beautifully said!
Well done, from one of the less religious one's, my Pakistani brother.
Click to expand...
Save your brain cells, riots here mean violence from BOTH sides.
We are good enough, minority Muslims here actively take part in perpetrating violence on majority Hindus... The vice versa of which can't even be imagined in some Islamic republic.
 
Cheepek said:
Save your brain cells, riots here mean violence from BOTH sides.
We are good enough, minority Muslims here actively take part in perpetrating violence on majority Hindus... The vice versa of which can't even be imagined in some Islamic republic.
Click to expand...
Let me know where u live. I will just come for u. Special ticket
 
