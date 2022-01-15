Expert who predicted Rwandan genocide warns same could happen in India against Muslims

ITS YOUR NAME DUMMY!!!

for people who think its a conservatives/liberal issueno its not- its an identity issueBosnia/Serb situation is eerily similar to situation in SCMr.Jinnah was the most liberal man of his time, many times more than any Hindu/Sikh of his times and he also happened to be founding father of a Muslim nation cause he realized the identity and religion phenomenonThat's why many irreligious Pakistanis are very nationalistic cause they realize the identity issue in all this (not that Islamists are not nationalist they are too but countering the propaganda that less religious means that you are less patriotic peddled by islamists)