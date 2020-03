Wife and I were just in a local Super Walmart. Every roll of toilet paper was gone! There are some reports of fist fighting in some local stores for supplies. And this in a region where, for hundreds of square miles, no death or even mass sickness setting in--yet, thanks to the rural nature.

We live on several acres of good land. Lot of trees and nature. Lots of animals. We think of the wildlife around us our 'wild pets'. But, boy, should it come to that, I told her that squirrels, rabbits, and even deer would be a fair game, pun intended!

