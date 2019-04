* Note these figures were from 2016 when dollar was around $80 for 1 rupee



TEA

Pakistanis Drink Too Much Tea—Imports Increased By 3.19 Percent. According to statistics Pakistan has imported Tea worth $491 million in the last 11 months form July, 2016 to May, 2017 to meet the current rising demand of Tea in the country



More rupees now are needed to import same amount

