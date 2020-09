Expensive Headphones I've ever purchased, What's yours?

Most expensive headphones, I have recently purchased Asus Rog Delta from an Online store. Actually I like to play games in my spare time and I used Asus brand headphones when I started playing games so I decided to buy the latest one. Now I think it's the price is a little bit high but the performance of the headset is awesome. (Feels like kabhi khushi kabhi gham thori ziada thori kam )What's the most expensive thing you have ever buy for a gaming pc or laptop. Looking for interesting replies