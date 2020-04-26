What's new

Expensive Headphones I've ever purchased, What's yours?

Most expensive headphones, I have recently purchased Asus Rog Delta from an Online store. Actually I like to play games in my spare time and I used Asus brand headphones when I started playing games so I decided to buy the latest one. Now I think it's the price is a little bit high but the performance of the headset is awesome. (Feels like kabhi khushi kabhi gham thori ziada thori kam )

What's the most expensive thing you have ever buy for a gaming pc or laptop. Looking for interesting replies :D
 
