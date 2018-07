There are even more qualified people behind the scenes and some of them may get advisory roles. Diesel is history...just forget him.KPK pattern will, in-sha-Allah, be repeated all over Pakistan in 2023 if PTI lives up to 35% of its plans. But as I said this is all secondary. First we need to form the governments. Portfolios can be decided later. Only one guy who should already be on desk and sweating with a team of experts is Asad Umar, rest should be hunting for the independents and not-so-independents in every nook and cranny..