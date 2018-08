Based on Pakistan and India's past history from the perspective of Kashmir (IOK) and the near future objectives of the two nations, I am seriously seeing a major terrorist attack in India. Here are my reasons for this:



1) IO Kashmir is a boiling pot, a few crucial steps away from massive international coverage and potential trouble for India (lots of negative image against India).



2) Pakistan has elected a highly charismatic and a strong leader, Imran Khan, who has the ability to enforce the Kashmir campaign globally. Don't forget IK will be speaking at the UN in mid September and he will take this opportunity to highlight Kashmir fully, just like he did in his victory speak.



3) To avoid all the trouble with peace talks and being portrayed akin to Israel, India WILL for sure plan a FALSE FLAG attack to destroy any peace talks before they even take any shape.



4) Then the same old Indian propaganda machine will successfully brainwash its gullible people into believing that the ISI had planned the terrorist attacks "just like they have done so in the past".



5) Also, the 2019 India elections are another motivator for the Indian govt to execute false flag attacks. This will give Modi a lot of support and a hot election campaign topic. Don't forget anti-Pakistan propaganda sells 100x more than Sunny Leone does in India.



So here are my expectations: An Indian sponsored false flag attack in the next 1-2 months, blame Pakistani military for it, and with the real objectives of stopping IOK peace talks.



To dear Imran Khan:

Indian propaganda will be very strong, please don't fall for it. Do not toquestion ISI/Army, instead stay firm with the military. Right now the country needs your focus on internal issues and nation building.



