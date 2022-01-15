Expats eye escape from Hong Kong as China’s Covid restrictions bite

Tough travel restrictions and quarantine requirements are pushing long-standing expats towards the exit

Expats eye escape from Hong Kong as China’s Covid restrictions bite The next time you feel like complaining about Britain’s Covid quarantine rules, spare a thought for expatriates living in Hong Kong. There, if you are suspected

Kate Whitehead, Hong KongSaturday January 15 2022, 6.00pm, The Sunday TimesThe next time you feel like complaining about Britain’s Covid quarantine rules, spare a thought for expatriates living in Hong Kong. There, if you are suspected of having been in close proximity to someone with the virus, you will be rounded up and bussed out to Penny’s Bay, a grim, prison-like compound built on a barren stretch of land on an island called Lantau.Camp inmates are held in isolation in small single rooms set in a maze of concrete blocks for a full 14 days. Common complaints are about the food, the unfairness of the process and the lack of scientific basis for being held in isolation even after a negative test.