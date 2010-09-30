What's new

Exoplanets | Extrasolar Planets

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Nobel Prize in Physics 2019 awarded for exoplanet discovery and cosmology advances World Affairs 0
KapitaanAli Indian team discovers an Exoplanet, joins elite club. Technology & Science 1
F-22Raptor NASA's Next Planet Hunter Will Launch a 'New Era of Exoplanet Research' World Affairs 0
Kuwaiti Girl Qatar exoplanet project announces the discovery of three new exoplanets Middle East & Africa 0
ultron 31 exoplanets are named Technology & Science 2
Kashmiri Pandit Discovery of two close-in exoplanet companions sheds new light on planet formation Members Club 1
thesolar65 Habitable exoplanets are bad news for humanity Technology & Science 84
DesiGuy Exoplanet hunt turns up 54 potentially habitable worlds Military Photos & Multimedia 0
Prometheus A distant Earth-like exoplanet 'could have life' Members Club 0
Saifullah Sani NASA Discovers First Extrasolar Habitable Planet World Affairs 13

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top