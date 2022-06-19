What's new

Exit from FATF is not end of Indian Lawfare against Pakistan | International Law expert explains

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,782
-7
3,638
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Exit from FATF is not end of Indian Lawfare against Pakistan | International Law expert explains


This is for all the naive souls who completely discard or downplay the importance of getting out of FATF greylist.

Hassan Aslam Shad, International Law expert explains why Pakistan's exit from FATF is not end of Indian lawfare against Pakistan. Today's battles are not necessarily fought by soldiers on battlefield but law forums are increasingly used. Pakistan has been put on FATF grey list twice and black list once earlier. Onsite visit is a procedural requirement however if international community wants to put Pakistan under pressure it can find another reason. Geopolitical factors play an important role in international lawfare that can be used against any country. One example he shares is how China has managed to use lawfare


Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,637
-18
31,363
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Of course. This is only the beginning. Pakistan has huge challanges ahead. PDM, Bajwa and US interference. These are all working in unison to give India an upperhand.
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,763
8
14,246
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This goes without saying.

India doesn't recognizes Pakistan sovereignty and independence in letter and spirit. Still call it a Gandhi blunder with he complicit with Jinnah and Britishers.
 

