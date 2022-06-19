Exit from FATF is not end of Indian Lawfare against Pakistan | International Law expert explains ​

This is for all the naive souls who completely discard or downplay the importance of getting out of FATF greylist.

Hassan Aslam Shad, International Law expert explains why Pakistan's exit from FATF is not end of Indian lawfare against Pakistan. Today's battles are not necessarily fought by soldiers on battlefield but law forums are increasingly used. Pakistan has been put on FATF grey list twice and black list once earlier. Onsite visit is a procedural requirement however if international community wants to put Pakistan under pressure it can find another reason. Geopolitical factors play an important role in international lawfare that can be used against any country. One example he shares is how China has managed to use lawfare