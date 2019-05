At 4:11, the video says:"The producers of this video discussed with an ARM executive about the issue whether or not the existing IP licenses to Huawei from ARM will be affected by the US sanctions. The answer is: probably not (official statement to follow)... Huawei already purchased permanent rights to the ARMv8 framework... and so it can independently develop processors based on the ARMv8 framework it already purchased."ARM knows it will not be able to cancel the IP licenses that it already gave to Huawei. It's like a restaurant cannot ask you to give back the lunch you bought after you paid for it and ate it. Countries around the world will reject ARM's claim if they did that.Anybody who believes Zionist media claims that Huawei's existing products are affected by ARM's suspending of future partnership is in for a big disappointment