What's new

Exiled Tibetans in India's 'special force' are only 'cannon fodder'

ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

FULL MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
1,691
-12
4,732
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The latest border confrontation between China and India has brought under spotlight an Indian force unit, composed of the exiled Tibetans who some Indian media believe formed an "elite unit" and played an "important role" in the latest standoff triggered by India's provocative actions.

However, according to Chinese analysts, this so-called Special Frontier Force (SFF), numbered at most 1,000, was far from being "elite" and was only used by Indian army as cannon fodder in the border clash.

After the Indian army again confronted Chinese troops on the border area at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near Reqin Mountain pass on Monday, Indian media hyped up the casualties of Tibetan members of its Tibetan armed unit. India army said its troops preempted Chinese military during the latest clash.

Then more Western media reported about the SFF, saying ethnic Tibetans in exile are joining the Indian army to help India fight against China.

However, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Friday that Indian army deployed the unit of exiled Tibetans to conduct the preemptive actions, but according to Indian media, the action resulted in one death and injuries to another commander, which fully reflects Indian forces' insufficient preparations.

"One death and injuries to another commander in this non-war military action showed that the SFF was not that 'special,' and far from being elite. They were only used by Indian army as cannon fodder," Qian said.

The SFF was first formed with the support of the US in the 1960s as the exiled Tibetans had high-altitude combat capabilities. They were later used by India to spy on Chinese military, according to Qian.

At present, the SFF's importance has declined significantly in Indian army and it no longer plays any important role. The number of the unit has also dramatically reduced, and at present the unit has at most 1,000 offspring of the exiled Tibetans, he said.

Indian army does not trust foreign soldiers, thus most of the ethnic Tibetans had very low status in the military. Becoming a member of the unit was only their means to make a living, Qian said.

However, some foreign media including Reuters boasted their importance and claimed the Tibetan "government-in-exile" support them in fighting shoulder to shoulder with India against China.

After a Reuters reporter asked Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying to comment on it at Wednesday's media briefing, Hua said we firmly oppose any country providing convenience in any form for the "Tibet secessionist" forces' separatist activities.

Analysts said that Tibetan "government-in-exile" has faded into obscurity and cannot make any waves internationally. It only used the China-India border confrontations as an opportunity to get a little bit of attention.

While for India, colluding with the exiled Tibetan and playing the Tibet card is only shooting its own foot, as China's economic power and military strength are much greater than India's, analysts said.

Exiled Tibetans in India's 'special force' are only 'cannon fodder' - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

Indian so-called "special forces" aren't so much special forces like
hRueT5T.jpeg

they're more "special" forces like
258-2584415_image-special-olympics-cartman-png-south-park-archives.png
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
1,389
-5
2,357
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
In comparison to coward Indians, Tibetans are really elite unit. The well known Gurkas are no Hindic nepalese but lowland Tibetans Gunung, Magar, Limbu...etc

In addition Indians created many identities for Tibetans in order for them to forget their race, Bhotia, Ladakhi, Monpa, Lepcha, Sherpa...etc

Sherpa Tenzin Norgay was a Tibean born in Tibet. White man, Nepalese and Indians cannot allow "Chinese" being the first to scale Qololangma. So they invented a sherpa race.

There are many of Sherpa, Ladakhi, lepcha in China side. But they are just by the name Tibetan.
 
Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,505
-13
8,761
Country
China
Location
China
Exile Tibetans actually don't have Indian citizenship.

They are actually not trespassers even if they cross the LAC. They should be detained so they can fill out the proper papers and if they are armed they need to declare it to customs.

Welcome them home.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Exiled Tibetans in India's 'special force' are only 'cannon fodder' Indian Defence Forum 15
Suriya A musical tribute of Tibetan govt in exile to the Government and people of India - 2018 Central & South Asia 2
I Now, Tibetans-in-exile can start enterprises in India Central & South Asia 42
Protest_again Be careful; lost Tibet due to China's elite co-optation: Tibetan govt in exile to Nepal, South Asian Central & South Asia 72
beijingwalker How a Tibetan hotelier born in exile helped put Shangri-La on the map Central & South Asia 4
eldarlmari PM-in-exile urges Tibetans to make Dalai Lama's return 'a reality' China & Far East 17
Nirvana Free Tibet, Our Right: Tibetan exiles Indian Defence Forum 458
StingRoy Exiled Tibetans elect political heir to Dalai Lama World Affairs 47
beijingwalker Pakistan a fake democracy, India needs to break Pak’s nexus with China, says self-exiled Uyghur leader World Affairs 215
maverick1977 Pakistani Journalist found dead in exile Pakistan's Internal Security 13

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top