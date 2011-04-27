Exiled Tibetans in India's 'special force' are only 'cannon fodder'

In comparison to coward Indians, Tibetans are really elite unit. The well known Gurkas are no Hindic nepalese but lowland Tibetans Gunung, Magar, Limbu...etc



In addition Indians created many identities for Tibetans in order for them to forget their race, Bhotia, Ladakhi, Monpa, Lepcha, Sherpa...etc



Sherpa Tenzin Norgay was a Tibean born in Tibet. White man, Nepalese and Indians cannot allow "Chinese" being the first to scale Qololangma. So they invented a sherpa race.



There are many of Sherpa, Ladakhi, lepcha in China side. But they are just by the name Tibetan.