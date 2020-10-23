What's new

Exiled Tibetan Special Frontier Force (SFF) soldiers Continue Their Dancing Bonanza Along the LAC, PLA Unmoved

Following the footsteps of their mentors, the exiled Tibetan conscripts perform dance rituals on a regular basis along the LAC. Taking dance inspirations from the Bollywood movies, these frontier guards have found an unusual method to wreak havoc on the psyche of the opposing army. Their weapons and training are of secondary importance now.
The Indian SM feel proud of their dancing frontier guards, maybe not aware of the fact that these poor souls are merely the first line of EXPENDABLES, when confronted with the advancing PLA. :pakistan: :china:
 
