Exclusive: Zarif Claims Soleimani Intervened In Diplomacy, Russia Wanted To Destroy JCPOA The recording of an unpublished interview with Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif has been leaked. He says Qasem Soleimani intervened in Iran's foreign policy and wanted to destroy the JCPOA.

Iran foreign minister criticises power of Qassem Suleimani in leaked interview Javad Zarif says the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander assassinated in 2020 dominated Iranian diplomacy

Subscribe to read | Financial Times News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication

Iran International TV has gotten hold of an audio recording in which Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he has been forced to, because of interventions by former Qods Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Iran's diplomatic affairs. Soleimani was killed by a US air strike in Baghdad in January 2020.Zarif made the statement in an interview in March, apparently intended to be released after the Rouhani administration leaves office in early August. The interview was conducted by Iranian journalist Saeed Laylaz who is close to Rouhani's economic team. Zarif's statements in the recording can put him under further pressure by Iran's hardliners, or the leak could be an attempt to put him under a better light for the West, blaming Soleimani for Iran's interventionist policies in the Middle East.Zarif said that his ministry followed a "cold war strategy," but under Soleimani's influence, he had to further a diplomacy that would serve Iran's interests in its military operations in the region."On the other hand, I have never been able to ask Soleimani to do something that would serve my diplomatic moves," he said.Zarif said that Soleimani intervened in his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, adding that Soleimani would never accept a demand by Zarif.The international community sanctioned several Iranian companies and airlines for transporting weapons for Bashar al-Assad’s forces and those fighting under Iranian command."That trip was made upon Moscow's initiative without the Iranian Foreign Ministry having any control on it. Its objective was to destroy the JCPOA," Zarif further maintained. His explanation of how Russia harmed JCPOA had to do with its policy of using Iran in the Syrian civil war as the ground fighting force.Both these claims are not very credible. It would be highly unusual for Zarif not to inform his boss about Soleimani’s interventions. Israeli attacks were discussed in international media as far back as 2017."The United States knew about the attack on Ain al-Assad [January 8, 2020] in Iraq before I was informed of it,"Zarif said, adding that Iranian military officials told him about the missile attack on the Ukrainian civilian airliner on the same date, a day or two after the plane was shot down killing all 176 people onboard.Elsewhere in the interview, Zarif reiterated that Russia tried to destroy the JCPOA, and that he had to use a "rude and non-diplomatic language" in his talks with Lavrov at times. Nonetheless, he said that he supported the ties with Russia and China, although he also said Iran's relations with America is against Russia's interests, so Russia opposes the normalization of Iran's ties with the United States.Elsewhere in the interview, Zarif said the Iranian foreign ministry has a "security structure," adding that a group of people in Iran benefit from such structures present in all institutions.Explaining the Iranian psyche, he said that the people prefer a military champion to a diplomat, adding that as a result of that his popularity dropped from 90 percent to 60% while Soleimani's popularity grew from 70% to 90%. But he did not say what time period he was referring to.In the interview Zarif expressed his support for "revolutionary" policies and responding to critics who called him a "traitor," Zarif said: "Ask Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah if I am a traitor or not."Main source-UK based Iran InternationalIran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, has criticised the dominance of the assassinated Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Suleimani in Iranian diplomacy, and admitted his own influence over Iranian foreign policy was sometimes zero in a leaked audio recording.GuardianIran’s diplomatic efforts had been damaged by the interventions of military men such as assassinated Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, the country’s foreign minister and nuclear negotiator Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a leaked recording.“Many diplomatic prices that we paid were because the [military] field was a priority,” Zarif said in a secret interview recorded on February 24 as part of an “oral history” research scheme that was leaked on Sunday. “We paid for the [military] field but the [military] field did not pay for us.”(...)Although the Islamic Republic considers Russia an ally, Zarif alleged on the tapes that Moscow had tried to sabotage the nuclear deal. He also said the Revolutionary Guards had hidden the fact that they had shot down an Ukrainian passenger jet last year. The tragedy, in which all 176 passengers and crew were killed, came hours after Iran responded to the killing of Soleimani by launching missiles at a US military base in Iraq. Zarif said he had no idea about the attack.The worldview of the Islamic Republic’s leaders, he said, was “based on a polarised cold war” and that “a minority that are capable of creating huge waves” had their “interests in highlighting security so that their roles can be outstanding”.“From the beginning, I told [Iranian diplomats that] we come to be sacrificed, not to be champions,” said Zarif.FT