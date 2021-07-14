Exclusive | Xi-Biden summit moves closer with senior US diplomat Wendy Sherman’s China visit

The State Department No 2 will meet Chinese foreign vice-minister Xie Feng next week, paving the way for top-level encounter

Visit provides opportunity for engagement ahead of the next phase of the Biden administration’s China policy

Xi-Biden summit moves closer as senior US diplomat visits China next week The State Department No 2 will meet Chinese foreign vice-minister Xie Feng next week, paving the way for top-level encounter.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China next week. Photo: HandoutWashington is sending a senior diplomat to China next week in a visit seen as an essential first step towards a potential leadership summit between the two powers.Deputy Secretary of Statewill meet China’s foreign vice-minister Xie Feng in Tianjin, where they will discuss the possibility of a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, a source said.Such a meeting is seen as essential to pave the way for further engagement between Presidentand his Chinese counterpart