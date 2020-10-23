Exclusive | What is Jack Ma’s Ant Group really worth as it markets the world’s largest ever IPO? Key analysts say US$350 billion to US$450 billion

- Ant has kicked off its digital IPO roadshow in Asia, Europe and the United States this week
- Sum-of-the-parts methodology does not capture the value of the interplay between Ant’s businesses
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd and Chad Bray
Published: 6:00am, 23 Oct, 2020
Ant is on the road marketing its shares ahead of what is likely to be the world’s biggest IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group is on the cusp of pulling off the world’s largest
initial public offering
(IPO), and investors are pouring over its books, trying to calculate its worth.
Key to unlocking Ant’s value will be an understanding of its business model, figuring out how its units interact with each other, and gauging its growth potential.
The core group of bankers orchestrating the share sale are sending research to investors this week pegging Ant’s near-term valuation roughly between US$350 billion and US$450 billion, including the money it is raising in the IPO, according to people familiar with the matter.
The fintech giant’s IPO plans come amid a remarkable run-up in stock market valuations of its technology peers this year.
