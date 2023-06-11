What's new

Exclusive: Vietnam to buy BrahMos missiles from India in deal ranging up to $625 million

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2023
266
0
444
Country
India
Location
India
1686464626303.png

India is likely to sell its highly-accomplished BrahMos missiles to Vietnam, signaling a deepening defence cooperation between the two countries. Sources told Zee Business that Vietnam is expected to place an order between three to five units of BrahMos missiles. And with each battery, consisting of multiple missiles, projected to be priced at approximately $125 million, the potential deal could range between $375 million and $625 million - depending on the number of units Vietnam intends to acquire.

This comes close on the heels of India's successful sale of three units of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines last year for $375 million. The missiles, known for their versatility, precision, and supersonic speed, have gained a reputation as one of the most advanced anti-ship and land-attack missiles in the world.

Apart from Vietnam, it is also reported that Indonesia has shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missiles, further underlining the growing demand and appeal of this Indian-Russian collaboration.

The development comes close to Vietnam's Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang's visit to New Delhi on 19 June, adding significance to this potential deal. The visit presents an opportunity for both countries to enhance their bilateral relations and strengthen their defence capabilities.

BrahMos missiles, jointly developed by India and Russia, have been highly sought-after by countries seeking to bolster their defense capabilities due to their supersonic speed, precision guidance, and versatility.

With India's increasing role as a major exporter of defence equipment, the sale of BrahMos missiles to Vietnam could help deepen strategic ties between the two nations. As both countries strive for stability and security in the region, this potential deal could contribute to a stronger defense network in Southeast Asia.
www.google.com

Exclusive: India likely to sell BrahMos missiles to Vietnam in deal ranging up to $625 million

Apart from Vietnam, it is also reported that Indonesia has shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missiles, further underlining the growing demand and appeal of this Indian-Russian collaboration.
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

Exclusive: Vietnam to buy BrahMos missiles from India in deal ranging up to $625 mn

Zee Business has gained exclusive information that India is likely to sell its highly acclaimed BrahMos missiles to Vietnam, signaling a deepening defense cooperation between the two countries. The development comes close to Vietnam's Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang's visit to New Delhi on 19...
www.google.com www.google.com

●Things will double down with Brahmos NG. Same export performance numbers, with half the total weight. It is designed as a smaller and more agile missile, reaching a top speed of Mach 3.5
 
N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2023
266
0
444
Country
India
Location
India
STREANH said:
Will there be any sanctions or any such export restrictions since Russia is a JV partner?
Click to expand...
No
www.google.com

India-Russia Defence Ties Will Not Be Disrupted Despite Western Sanctions: BrahMos Chief

My personal gut feeling — it is never, Rane said when asked whether Western countries could halt India-Russia defence and security cooperation.
www.google.com

Read #7 👇 We've been fairly successful in reducing our dependence on Russia by indigenising many of its components/sub-systems
defence.pk

India's Defence Ministry approves fourth 'positive indigenisation list' to boost local manufacturing

New Delhi: The defence ministry has approved a fresh list of 928 components and subsystems which will only be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered timeline of around five-and-a-half years. The ministry on Sunday said the aim of the move is in...
defence.pk
 
Last edited:
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,442
-39
3,097
Country
India
Location
India
NG Missile Vessels said:
View attachment 933687
India is likely to sell its highly-accomplished BrahMos missiles to Vietnam, signaling a deepening defence cooperation between the two countries. Sources told Zee Business that Vietnam is expected to place an order between three to five units of BrahMos missiles. And with each battery, consisting of multiple missiles, projected to be priced at approximately $125 million, the potential deal could range between $375 million and $625 million - depending on the number of units Vietnam intends to acquire.

This comes close on the heels of India's successful sale of three units of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines last year for $375 million. The missiles, known for their versatility, precision, and supersonic speed, have gained a reputation as one of the most advanced anti-ship and land-attack missiles in the world.

Apart from Vietnam, it is also reported that Indonesia has shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missiles, further underlining the growing demand and appeal of this Indian-Russian collaboration.

The development comes close to Vietnam's Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang's visit to New Delhi on 19 June, adding significance to this potential deal. The visit presents an opportunity for both countries to enhance their bilateral relations and strengthen their defence capabilities.

BrahMos missiles, jointly developed by India and Russia, have been highly sought-after by countries seeking to bolster their defense capabilities due to their supersonic speed, precision guidance, and versatility.

With India's increasing role as a major exporter of defence equipment, the sale of BrahMos missiles to Vietnam could help deepen strategic ties between the two nations. As both countries strive for stability and security in the region, this potential deal could contribute to a stronger defense network in Southeast Asia.
www.google.com

Exclusive: India likely to sell BrahMos missiles to Vietnam in deal ranging up to $625 million

Apart from Vietnam, it is also reported that Indonesia has shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missiles, further underlining the growing demand and appeal of this Indian-Russian collaboration.
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

Exclusive: Vietnam to buy BrahMos missiles from India in deal ranging up to $625 mn

Zee Business has gained exclusive information that India is likely to sell its highly acclaimed BrahMos missiles to Vietnam, signaling a deepening defense cooperation between the two countries. The development comes close to Vietnam's Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang's visit to New Delhi on 19...
www.google.com www.google.com

●Things will double down with Brahmos NG. Same export performance numbers, with half the total weight. It is designed as a smaller and more agile missile, reaching a top speed of Mach 3.5
Click to expand...

India should work on cheaper missiles than this costly one.

I would rather say guided rockets over 500 km will be a good option
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

W
IAF successfully tests extended range version of BrahMos missile from Sukhoi jet
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
N
First delivery of BrahMos missile to Philippines will happen in December 2023
Replies
3
Views
356
omaromar
omaromar
INS_Vikrant
India US to sign 300 million deal for missiles, torpedoes for Indian Navy's MH-60R fleet
Replies
0
Views
448
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
L
BrahMos: After Philippines, India In ‘Advanced Stage’ To Sign 2nd Export Order For BrahMos Missiles — Reports
Replies
6
Views
905
Wesen Hunter
W
Zarvan
Defence Min, BrahMos Aerospace Sign Deal for Acquisition of Dual-role Surface-to-surface Missiles
Replies
9
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom