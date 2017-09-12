What's new

Exclusive: Trump plans executive order to punish arms trade with Iran - sources

Exclusive: Trump plans executive order to punish arms trade with Iran - sources

WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose U.S. sanctions on anyone who violates a conventional arms embargo against Iran, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
 
Unless the US thinks Iran was going to buy weapons from US companies, these sanctions won't work just as they haven't on North Korea.

Americans actions are only forcing other nations to pick a side (which they rather not and remain neutral instead), in the new cold war.
 
