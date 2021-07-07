Muhammed45 said: EXCLUSIVE: Trump called Netanyahu’s congratulations to Biden ‘an ultimate betrayal,’ new book claims ‘There was his belief that he had singularly done more for Israel than any American president – and that therefore he was owed.’

That's a Jew after all and Jews Stick to whomever in power. The most treacherous and sneaky community in the world today. That's a Jew after all and Jews Stick to whomever in power. The most treacherous and sneaky community in the world today. Click to expand...

A zionist has no allegiances to anyone except his own kind. The b@$tards don't even have any allegiance to even the Jews. These khusray hijacked Judaism for political legitimacy and corrupted Western Christianity to accumulate enormous power.A fool, is one who is devoid of any spiritual heart and so is duped by the parasitic-cancer which is zionism. Oh and fools aren't just limited to the White Skinned people, fools come in all races, nationalities, ethnic groups and social standings.Trump's own son-in-law is an zionist-snake. His treasury secretary is also a zionist-parasitr. He got played royally by those parasitic-zionists.