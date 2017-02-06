What's new

EXCLUSIVE: The Proposed Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) Detailed

lover

lover

Dec 25, 2014
Country
India
Location
India


The Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), which should hopefully soon begin development with the selection of an international technology partner, finally has a set of final specs (they underwent a change last year). The image you see above is the first diagrammatic representation of the helicopter from official material being prepared for documents that will follow up the invitations for Expressions of Interest (EoI) sent out last year.

HAL has proposed that the platform needs to have an all-up weight of 13 metric tons, a maximum speed of 275-km/h and a service ceiling of 22,000 ft. The Indian military wants the helicopter to have a payload capacity of 3,500-kg and range of 500-km at sea level. The IMRH platform is to sport a five-blade composite main rotor with a four-bladed composite tail rotor, twin turboshaft engines with dual full authority digital engine controls. The powerplants would be required to have a 30-minute dry-run capable transmission system. All IMRHs will have glass cockpits — using equipment from Halbit Systems, DARE and Samtel.

The bid is stuck, however, at the EoI stage, with four companies wondering what is happening. Companies that have responded to HAL’s invitation include Eurocopter (EC725 Caracal), Sikorsky (S-92A), Agusta-Westland (AW101) and Mil (Mi-17-IV).

Officially the IMRH mission spectrum includes troop movement, high-altitude air maintenance, offshore operations, heliborne and amphibious assault operations, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare. An armed gunship version is also expected to be concurrently developed. Other proposed variants include civil transport, VVIP transport, and air-ambulance.

http://www.livefistdefence.com/2010/08/exclusive-proposed-indian-multirole.html
 
L

Logicaldude

Dec 2, 2016
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Whirling_dervesh

Whirling_dervesh

Sep 16, 2014
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
R

ranadd

Sep 22, 2016
Country
India
Location
United States
Water Car Engineer

Water Car Engineer

Sep 25, 2010
Country
United States
Location
India
I really like this design!



=



+



+



To me

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Old design, basically an elongated Dhruv



New design, clear MI influence added with intake and exhaust placed just like the MI.
 
