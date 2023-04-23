Exclusive | Tech war: China’s top memory chip maker YMTC making progress in producing advanced 3D NAND products with locally sourced equipment: sourc

Exclusive | Tech war: China’s top memory chip maker YMTC making progress in producing advanced 3D NAND products with locally sourced equipment: sources​

YMTC’s top secret project, which aims to use Chinese-only equipment, has placed big orders with domestic tool suppliers, including Beijing-based Naura Technology

The ramped up sourcing of local equipment comes after YMTC received fresh funding to the tune of US$7 billion from its state-backed investors, including the ‘Big Fund’

Exclusive: China’s YMTC making progress in producing advanced 3D NAND chips with local equipment Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp is making progress in using domestically sourced equipment to fabricate advanced flash memory products after it was put on a US trade blacklist last year.

Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is planning to use domestically sourced equipment to make advanced flash memory products after it was put on a US trade blacklist last year, according to industry sources.If successful, the strategy would represent a breakthrough in China’s efforts to become self-sufficient in semiconductor production after the country was denied access to advanced chip making tools over Washington’s concerns that the technology would end up in the hands of the Chinese military.Last year, Wuhan-based YMTC had been on track to challenge memory chip leaders Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology with its flagship 232-layer X3-9070 3D NAND flash chip, but its prospects for mass production were thrown into doubt after US equipment suppliers KLA and Lam Research had to halt sales and service to YMTC in compliance with Washington’s updated export controls.