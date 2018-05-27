Exclusive: Pompeo threatens China with sanctions over Iran arms deals President Trump will impose sanctions on China if Beijing authorizes arms sales to Iran following his move to dismantle the 2015 nuclear deal and renew international sanctions on Tehran.

“We're going to go after every violation that we can muster the resources to respond to,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the“That will be [the case], whether it's Chinese violations or violations from the Russians, arms or economic sales; these U.N. Security Council resolutions are serious business.”