Exclusive: Pompeo threatens China with sanctions over Iran arms deals

Jan 28, 2020
www.washingtonexaminer.com

Exclusive: Pompeo threatens China with sanctions over Iran arms deals

President Trump will impose sanctions on China if Beijing authorizes arms sales to Iran following his move to dismantle the 2015 nuclear deal and renew international sanctions on Tehran.
“We're going to go after every violation that we can muster the resources to respond to,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Washington Examiner. “That will be [the case], whether it's Chinese violations or violations from the Russians, arms or economic sales; these U.N. Security Council resolutions are serious business.”
 
Jan 5, 2020
These American are utterly dreading the idea of Iran exporting its systems and potentially importing fighters jet. They've resorted to mad men politics. They have become to laughing stock of the planet in a tragicomical way.
 
