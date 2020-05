6 suicide jackets

24 grenades

2 AK-47 Rifles

0.5 kg high grade explosive

Large quantity of bullets and detonators

On 13th January the same Honda City car was seen moving on Kacha Jail Road, Kot Lakhpat, and was escorted by a white Suzuki Alto car (license plate number LE 6683 )

The Suzuki Alto was again spotted at about 1600 hours on Kacha Jail Road, Lahore

Neutralizing two Islamic State suicide bombers in Gujranwala

The Mystery of the White Suzuki Alto