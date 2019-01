Operation Zulfiqar

The nine IS members who were identified by CTD officials as an important part of IS network in Punjab. 1. Abdul Rehman (IS Emir in Punjab), Adeel Hafeez (Deputy Emir), Usman Haroon, Kashif Choto, Zeeshan (facilitator), Rizwan Akram, Imran Saqi, Zubair (no photo available), and Shahid Jabbar.



As per their intelligence, CTD officials believed that these nine men were involved in the following incidents:



Abduction and killing of foreigners including Warren Weinstein

Kidnapping Of Brigadier (retired) Tahir Masood from Islamabad

Killing Of Inspector Umar Mobeen Jilani and Yasir (Nephew of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Tasaduq Hussain Jilani)

Kidnapping of Mir Ali Haider Gillani From Multan

It is important to note here that some of these suspects may have been a part of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) at one point, before joining Islamic State.



On 14th January 2019, just four days before the Sahiwal incident, Pakistani special commandos killed Adeel Hafeez, one of the top members of IS in Pakistan, as well as Usman Haroon in a secret operation in Faisalabad. In the same operation, eight other IS members, including the deputy emir of IS in Punjab province Umar Hayat alias Master Imran, managed to escape unharmed.

6 suicide jackets

24 grenades

2 AK-47 Rifles

0.5 kg high grade explosive

Large quantity of bullets and detonators