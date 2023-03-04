EXCLUSIVE: Muhammad Khan Bhatti Records Confession Statement On ‘Managing’ Judges At Behest of Elahi and Moonis​

In this case, an XEN of C&W Rana Iqbal has already been arrested who has recorded his confession statement against Bhatti in the court.

has come to learn that the former principal secretary to chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti has recorded his confession statement against the former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.Sources privy to this development confirmed with TFT that Bhatti who was arrested on Thursday from Quetta while he was trying to go to Iran in his statement under section 164 of CrPc has confessed about how he paid a heavy amount of money allegedly on the behest of the former chief minister and his son manage some of the judges to get decisions of their favour in the ongoing cases.“He admitted giving bribes to two senior judges on the behest of Elahi and Moonis and audio and video of it are also available with concerned departments,” a senior official said while adding that these alleged payments were made to their front men in order to get decisions of their choice in pending cases.Sources privy to this development toldthat audio will be released soon which will also establish the core points of his confession. “In this audio the judge and his two sons will be discussed how Bhatti on the behest of Elahi and Moonis allegedly managed some of the judges by giving them money and other benefits,” they maintained.Sources from Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) said that Bhatti is likely to become the approver against the former chief minister and his son as he is aware of all of their wrongdoings be it giving bribe to frontmen of different high placed bureaucrats, judges or accommodating blue eyed contractors and officials on their behest which has caused loss of billions of rupees to National exchequer.Sources maintained that these videos could further establish the connection between the said judge whose previous audio leak also surfaced a weeks ago in which he was talking to former CM Elahi about the presence of Muhammad Khan Bhatti at his home.“The money I made from the transfer and postings of different bureaucrats, police officials and kickbacks which have been received were taken at the behest of Elahi and his son,” sources quoted him as saying this while adding that money was given to Moonis and Elahi in the shape of cash.Director General ACE Sohail Zafar Chattha has formed a four member team who will bring Bhatti to Lahore as a Rs 800 million corruption case has already been registered against him at ACE. “In which he had received a huge amount of money for transfer and postings and millions of rupees commission to award contracts of development works,” a senior official said.Now Bhatti is ready to become approver and had confessed that everything was done on former chief minister and his son’s instructions.It is pertinent to mention that Bhatti’s career started during the 1990s when his brother, Ahmad Khan Bhatti, was working with the Chaudhrys of Gujrat. He was appointed as a grade-7 officer in 1995 as part of the union council government at a time when Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was the chairman of the concerned union council. In 1997, in an unusual career hike, he was promoted to Grade-19 and posted in the Punjab Assembly.Sources allege that Elahi used public funds to build a four-kanal house for Bhatti in Lahore. The house has been registered in his name since 2007.When corruption charges were filed against Bhatti in 2008, he was relieved of his posting at the provincial assembly by the assembly speaker, Rana Iqbal.However, he was acquitted by the LHC and returned to the assembly when Elahi was appointed as Speaker in 2018. He was appointed as secretary to the Speaker and promoted to Grade-22, the highest grade in civil service.There is evidence to suggest that Bhatti’s links to Elahi are not limited to government service only.I don't support this practice of making approver, if you have hardcore evidence(s) present them in court, give punishment to ALL culprits, including those who become approver.