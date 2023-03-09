EXCLUSIVE: Muhammad Khan Bhatti Authenticates Corruption Charges Against Him

Muhammad Khan Bhatti signals that he is ready to become an approver against former Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi​

Former principal secretary (PS) to chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti has authenticated the corruption charges against him and has confessed that in construction and renovation of Punjab Assembly, all contracts were given to his front men or Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) loyalists at the behest of former chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and his son former federal minister Moonis Elahi,has learnt.Bhatti, under Section 164, confessed committing massive corruption and wrong doings during the course of his service, and especially as principal secretary to CM.He was arrested from Quetta on the Pak-Iran Border, while trying to flee to Iran and was brought to Rahim Yar Khan, where he was remanded in the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody by Rahim Yar Khan Senior Civil Judge Tasneem Ijaz for three days on Monday.Sources privy to this development toldthat Bhatti had established an intricate mesh of front men and cut outs for every area and domain.“At least 8-10 XENs and SDOs of C&W were directly working for him in a number of districts,” a senior official said while adding that they paid him billions in the form of kickbacks and bribes.He further said that Rana Iqbal XEN was arrested by ACE on January 23. He confessed to paying him approximately 8 billion rupees (800 crore) in cash as kickbacks and commissions in different projects.“Muhammad Khan Bhatti has authenticated XEN Rana Iqbal’s confessions before the magistrate, that he had received up to Rs 500 million rupees in the form of commissions and bribes at the behest of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi,” a senior official who is at the helm of affairs confirmed to TFT.Bhatti has also confessed that highway contractors like Naveed Contractor gave Rs 50 million in kickbacks for Daska Highway and Kasur Highway tenders.A senior official from ACE toldthat Bhatti has confessed that he invested Rs 250 million in Alliance Sugar Mill, Rs 100 million in RYK Sugar Mill, Rs 100 million in Khawja Motors and 70 million in Sargodha Mall.An official who is part of the investigation team said that, “Bhatti has confessed that he owns a farm house on 4.5 acres land at Raiwind Lahore, 150 acres of agricultural land in Mandi Bahauddin, a cattle farm at Mandi Bahuddin with 200 head count, an 8 marla house at Johar Town, one kanal house at Ghani Glass Society Lahore, two commercial plots in Etihad Town Lahore and one Land Cruiser jeep.”“These assets clearly show that it is a case of assets beyond means,” a senior official said while adding that as secretary Punjab assembly he recruited 500 persons between 2018 to 2022.A close aide of Elahi had also confessed that as principal secretary to the Chief Minister, he facilitated multiple corrupt practices like fake tendering in TEVTA, TDCP for bus purchases at 10% commissions.“Bhatti has confessed that on Elahi’s instructions 3 districts of Gujarat received 100 billion funds in ADP and almost all the schemes were auctioned to the maximum commission bidders at 10-12% through Bhatti or his close aides which include Sohail Asghar Awan, Zaighum Abbas, Nadeem Malhi and others.