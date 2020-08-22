Exclusive: Leon Panetta on India's role in the Bin Laden mission | Gravitas

Indian propaganda against Pakistan. Latest episode Leon Panetta on Indian role in the Bin Laden mission.The link given by Panetta is that India was very supportive of USA decision to dispose OBL body in the "Indian Ocean".WTH!! So because it is called "Indian Ocean" does it means that India owns it!!The attempts by the presenter to portray Pakistan as country harbouring terrorism. Why there is no answers from Pakistan.Despite having plenty of evidence of Indian's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, Pakistan governments for years have failed to make their point in different Capitals of the world.