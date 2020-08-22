What's new

Exclusive: Leon Panetta on India's role in the Bin Laden mission | Gravitas

Indian propaganda against Pakistan. Latest episode Leon Panetta on Indian role in the Bin Laden mission.

The link given by Panetta is that India was very supportive of USA decision to dispose OBL body in the "Indian Ocean".
WTH!! So because it is called "Indian Ocean" does it means that India owns it!! :rap:

The attempts by the presenter to portray Pakistan as country harbouring terrorism. Why there is no answers from Pakistan.
Despite having plenty of evidence of Indian's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, Pakistan governments for years have failed to make their point in different Capitals of the world.

 
He is correct, Osama grave would have been made a shrine, given even Imran called him a martyr. Good thing they buried him in sea.
 
So what is your take about US not informing Pakistan about the operation in Pakistan? Leon Panetta thinks he was being sheltered in Abbottabad. He was pretty convinced that Osama would have been tipped off had Pakistan been informed. If that was true, Pakistan reaction to the entire episode was lame.

Also entire PDF was convinced that Pakistan cooperated in the operation. Lol.
 
this old fart is irrelevant...neither he shared anything about the operation in this video..wasted 10 minutes of my life.
 
