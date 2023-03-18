Exclusive : JF-17 Equipped With ALCM !!

Windjammer said: After Bajwa, culprit is Munir, then the whole army and now the Airforce as well. Surely everyone can't be blamed. Click to expand...

When the institution is playing with rule of law.And country's constitution, Breaking the law and you are still part of that institution you are part of the problem.Same excuse is being used by Military , Police we are just following orders doesn't matter if those orders are illegal. You cant hide behind this wordsIts not just one person its the whole system which is rotten whats the point of these jets when Military is using these to attack its own citizenAre we forgetting Pak military just killed 2 innocent kids whos photos are being shared on social media.