Exclusive : JF-17 Equipped With ALCM !!

JF-17 Block-2 Seen equipped with the Ra'had Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM).

FB_IMG_1679136071237.jpg
 
Mohsin A said:
To be honest, none of this matters and no true patriot gives as shyte of these advancements until Pakistan is free from its internal tyranny. For far too long the people have been kept in a trance.
After Bajwa, culprit is Munir, then the whole army and now the Airforce as well. Surely everyone can't be blamed.
 
Windjammer said:
After Bajwa, culprit is Munir, then the whole army and now the Airforce as well. Surely everyone can't be blamed.
We respect all our foot soldier's, pilots, sailors etc... Is the fucking generals we dont like. What we need is to change the generals from dollar loving to God fearing and patriots like Hamid Gul.
 
Windjammer said:
After Bajwa, culprit is Munir, then the whole army and now the Airforce as well. Surely everyone can't be blamed.
When the institution is playing with rule of law.
And country's constitution, Breaking the law and you are still part of that institution you are part of the problem.

Same excuse is being used by Military , Police we are just following orders doesn't matter if those orders are illegal. You cant hide behind this words

Its not just one person its the whole system which is rotten whats the point of these jets when Military is using these to attack its own citizen

Are we forgetting Pak military just killed 2 innocent kids whos photos are being shared on social media.
 
Abid123 said:
We respect all our foot soldier's, pilots, sailors etc... Is the fucking generals we dont like. What we need is to change the generals from dollar loving to God fearing and patriots like Hamid Gul.
Yes indeed, so let's not get carried away and show hate and anger with every individual.
Some attention should be given to the PDM scumbags.
 
Mohsin A said:
To be honest, none of this matters and no true patriot gives as shyte of these advancements until Pakistan is free from its internal tyranny. For far too long the people have been kept in a trance.
Useless toys, in the current environment serve no purpose whatsoever.
Indians own us through Uncle Sam and the strings they can pull with the duffers in GHQ.
Indians and modi didn’t like the way IK pasted them all over the floor at every opportunity, they told Uncle Sam to get a third tier US state dept officer to give the generals a call and they as good pet dogs bent over to please their master and got rid of him.
India happy, US happy and generals get tossed a bone and happy.
Defence equipment for Pak, under the prevailing circumstances, who gives a fcuk..
 
Windjammer said:
Yes indeed, so let's not get carried away and show hate and anger with every individual.
Some attention should be given to the PDM scumbags.
You don't get it. Prolly the same problem that the current military and elites have. We don't care anymore what you elites achieve. You specifically are part of the problem. You want to brush everything under the carpet and get a move on. You can selectively block out the human rights violations that your military is doing. We cant.
 
mourning sage said:
You don't get it. Prolly the same problem that the current military and elites have. We don't care anymore what you elites achieve. You specifically are part of the problem. You want to brush everything under the carpet and get a move on. You can selectively block out the human rights violations that your military is doing. We cant.
Oh give it a break with your same old nonsense. I support IK as much as any one else. I don't even live in Pakistan.
Indtead of just targeting the General or whatever, some attention should be given to scumbags like Sanaulla, Tarar and other PDM rats.
 

