Exclusive : JF-17 Equipped With ALCM !!

Windjammer
- Nov 9, 2009
JF-17 Block-2 Seen equipped with the Ra'had Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM).
Oh please, same lines in every thread.Thunder heading to Zaman Park 🤣🤣
After Bajwa, culprit is Munir, then the whole army and now the Airforce as well. Surely everyone can't be blamed.To be honest, none of this matters and no true patriot gives as shyte of these advancements until Pakistan is free from its internal tyranny. For far too long the people have been kept in a trance.
Well i hope whats happening in Lahore & Islamabad isnt boring for you guysOh please, same lines in every thread.
It's getting boring.
We respect all our foot soldier's, pilots, sailors etc... Is the fucking generals we dont like. What we need is to change the generals from dollar loving to God fearing and patriots like Hamid Gul.After Bajwa, culprit is Munir, then the whole army and now the Airforce as well. Surely everyone can't be blamed.
When the institution is playing with rule of law.After Bajwa, culprit is Munir, then the whole army and now the Airforce as well. Surely everyone can't be blamed.
Yes indeed, so let's not get carried away and show hate and anger with every individual.We respect all our foot soldier's, pilots, sailors etc... Is the fucking generals we dont like. What we need is to change the generals from dollar loving to God fearing and patriots like Hamid Gul.
Useless toys, in the current environment serve no purpose whatsoever.To be honest, none of this matters and no true patriot gives as shyte of these advancements until Pakistan is free from its internal tyranny. For far too long the people have been kept in a trance.
You don't get it. Prolly the same problem that the current military and elites have. We don't care anymore what you elites achieve. You specifically are part of the problem. You want to brush everything under the carpet and get a move on. You can selectively block out the human rights violations that your military is doing. We cant.Yes indeed, so let's not get carried away and show hate and anger with every individual.
Some attention should be given to the PDM scumbags.
These already are lolone day it will be used against people fo pakistan !
Oh give it a break with your same old nonsense. I support IK as much as any one else. I don't even live in Pakistan.You don't get it. Prolly the same problem that the current military and elites have. We don't care anymore what you elites achieve. You specifically are part of the problem. You want to brush everything under the carpet and get a move on. You can selectively block out the human rights violations that your military is doing. We cant.