The American Jewish community and US government are using this opportunity to advance some strategic interests. Unintelligent people will give credit to Trump, when in reality all credit goes to the US government and American Jewish community that think giving credit to Trump for these decisions will make the general public hold him as responsible and not the rightful parties that are to blame. So they are finding great use out of him to check off some tasks before he gets impeached or finishes his term and doesn't run for reelection.



Once again an exemplary display of ethics by the 'chosen ones' who lecture the US public all the time about race relations, gay rights, transgender issues, etc.... they are always activists for such causes and preach about about taking the lead for doing the right thing. When it comes to Israel we know what the deal is. Bunch of crooks, God will punish them severely.

Click to expand...